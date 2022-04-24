Sparks fly: Skoda Enyaq iV meets electric plane

This is the first electric aircraft to receive type certification. Built in Slovenia, it is based on the Alpha, which uses a 1.5-litre flat four with air-cooled cylinders and water-cooled heads for an output of 100bhp. That engine is made by Rotax in Austria and is the powerplant of choice for most modern lightweight aircraft. In its place in the nose of the Velis Electro is an electric motor, made in-house by Pipistrel, that produces 88bhp at take-off and drives a composite three-blade propeller.

There are two batteries, first because of the need for redundancy and also for weight and balance. Keeping weight to a minimum in a light aircraft is crucial for performance, but of equal concern is where the weight is placed. If you were to put all the batteries behind the cockpit, the centre of gravity would be way too far back. If you took off, the aircraft would immediately stall and fall back to Earth on its back. Put all the batteries ahead of the cockpit and it would try to bury itself nose first into the ground. So one battery is in between the firewall and the motor and the other is behind the cockpit.

The motor and power controller are both water-cooled by their own system. The batteries (each 12kWh) are also water-cooled and feature a radiator that is cooled by air drawn in through a scoop on the port side of the fuselage. The air is extracted via a duct under the fuselage. There’s no on-board charger because of weight, so instead the batteries are charged via a unit that needs 415V three-phase AC power.

Before we go any further, we need to talk range, or rather endurance. The Pipistrel Velis Electro has an endurance of about 45 minutes with around 15 minutes of reserve – not dissimilar to the 1960s English Electric Lightning supersonic interceptor. Its top speed, or VNE (velocity never exceed), is 108 knots and its cruising speed at 6000ft is 102 knots. Pipistrel markets the Velis Electro as a trainer, due to its limited range and endurance. UK importer Deepak Mahajan, my captain in the Velis Electro, backs this up. So far, he has sold several of the £155,000-plus-tax machines to flying schools.

The instrument panel is exactly the same as in the Alpha Pipistrel, apart from a screen for the Electric Propulsion System Indicator. This displays battery charge and battery and inverter temperatures when the aircraft is on charge; or revs, power, battery charge, time remaining, voltage, battery temperature and coolant temperatures for the motor and battery systems when it’s flying. That’s more data than you get in the Enyaq, but then in an aircraft, you need to know immediately if something is going wrong. Finally, there are a couple of panels for warning lights that will tell you if your day is about to be spoiled.