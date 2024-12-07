Save 62% on an Autocar subscription

BACK TO ALL NEWS
7 December 2024

You just can't beat the gift of a great read. Our readers are among the first to read about industry news, first drives, new models, exclusive scoops and thrilling motorsport coverage. As the unrivalled global authority in car news, nothing moves in the automotive world that we don't know about.

Save 62% on a subscription to Autocar. Find out more here. 

Whether you’re buying for a loved one or treating yourself, a subscription to Autocar is the gift that’ll bring smiles to faces long after the decorations have come down. Here’s why you should get 13 issues for just £37.49 today:

Want Autocar on the go? Add digital access to your subscription to read on any device, whether it’s iPhone/iPad, Android devices or Windows tablets.

Subscribers also get access to exclusive events, discounts on tickets, regular additional content and unforgettable experiences with Subscriber Extra.

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 30 December 2024 at 23:59. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com

