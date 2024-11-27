BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar digital archive now 100% complete

Unique resource of automotive history – 129 years of weekly reporting – now available for just £2.46 a week

Kris Culmer
News
1 min read
27 November 2024

The Autocar Archive is now 100% complete, as a result of a gap-filling partnership with The British Library, giving subscribers access to all 6647 issues of Autocar published since 1895.

The digital archive of Autocar magazine issues was relaunched in partnership with digimag provider Exact Editions last year and work had been ongoing since then to fill the few remaining gaps.

Get the full 129-year Autocar Archive here

This is a resource unmatched in its size and scope as a history of all things automotive, as an almost-unbroken 129 years of weekly news, reviews, features, opinion and correspondence.

Whether it’s a report on the very first public display of cars in the UK, how the industry was affected by the First and Second World Wars, initial impressions of a brand’s debut model or what was happening on the day you were born, you can now read it at any time and in any place on a digital device via Exact Editions’ website or app.

New subscribers can currently gain access to the Autocar Archive for just £2.46 a week – representing a 63% saving – as part of a 13-week digital subscription package from The Magazine Shop website.

Hurry, though: this special Christmas Early Bird offer will end on 2 December.

