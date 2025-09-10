Being at the wheel of RML’s single P39 prototype, as it stalks the outside lane of Millbrook’s high-speed bowl, is like filling up at a deserted forecourt at 3am. Familiar but faintly unreal.

The major controls and ergonomics are as per the 992.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S donor, which RML would prefer arrived for the four-week, half-a-million-pound conversion process with fewer than 10,000 miles on the odo. As such, if you’re confident driving even a sweet little Carrera, getting about in the GT Hypercar (P39 is the codename) should be a doddle. Or so you’d think.

Underslung off the steering boss are four serious-looking rotary dials, some of which are angrily backlit in red. My view out of the rear window is also more compromised than that of any mad Lambo, mainly because there is no rear window, just a dark nook in which lurks a steel half-cage. And beginning just above my head is the five-foot-long intake tract for a 907bhp flat six. This ensures that bouts of heavy throttle sound like God whispering directly into your ear.

“Very much a beast with two faces” is how Michael Mallock (above, right) describes the car, which was revealed in full production form at this year’s Salon Privé. The GT Hypercar is the first ware from RML’s newly minted ‘Bespoke’ division. The department is overseen by Mallock and tasked with delivering rare-groove dream machines that delight clients and show major OEMs what the company can do, and do rapidly, by applying motorsport know-how to road car manufacture.

Though the ‘bespoke’ wrapper is new, the know-how certainly isn’t. P35 was the Ferrari 550 Maranello-based RML Short Wheelbase we drove in 2022, with its picture-perfect handling and stunning cabin atmosphere. P36 was a world-class Bizzarrini Strada revival. P37 was Lotus’s GT4 Emira. We can’t talk about P38 because it’s a secretive white-label project.