While the electric Cooper is all-new and built in China atop a platform co-engineered with Great Wall Motor, the latest version of the ICE hatch – still built in Oxford atop BMW’s front-driven FAAR platform – is more like a heavy facelift of the previous-generation Cooper.

If you peel back the subtly updated bodywork, rip out the funky knitted dashboard and disconnect the massive circular touchscreen, you will be left with fundamentally the same chassis and body-in-white as those used by its predecessor, which went on sale way back in 2013.

Unusually, despite their wildly different origins and underpinnings, the two cars look broadly identical, save for the EV’s flush-fitted door handles. That’s that cleared up, then.

Happily, the line-up of ICE models doesn’t need too much further explanation: you can still have three or five doors, a 1.5-litre turbo triple in the C or a 2.0-litre turbo four in the S or John Cooper Works, and things are made simpler still by the fact that diesel engines and manual gearboxes have fallen by the wayside across the board, for better or worse.

You needn’t even spend much time on the configurator any more. Pick from one of three trim packs (Sport, Classic or Exclusive), choose your paint and wheels, apply the ‘level’ of equipment you want (1, 2 or 3) and you’re there.

The three-door C we'll be living with is an entry-level Classic but with the Level 2 pack, optional Sunnyside Yellow paint and jazzy 17in alloys, so it looks suitably high-spec without leaning towards the disingenuous connotations of sporting prowess implied by the dressed-up Sport.

It has adaptive LED headlights, keyless entry, heated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof – and I’ve yet to find it wanting for anything else. I’m glad, even, to go without the adaptive cruise control and in-car camera you get at Level 3.

Coincidentally, the Cooper displaces another retro-styled, fashion-focused, bright-yellow small hatch from the parking space outside my house. Although I will miss my old Abarth 500e’s more overt sporting tendencies and lairier styling, I won’t miss its meagre 140-mile real-world range and 30-minute charging times.

By contrast, the Mini’s abstemious engine and chunky 44-litre fuel tank have essentially unshackled me, giving me the freedom to decide on a far-flung destination at short notice and tear out of the confines of the M25 with nary a consideration for how many stops I will need to make, or how many Netflix dramas I will need to download to keep me occupied at the Banbury Instavolt chargers.