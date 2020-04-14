Pal-V Liberty: exploring a flying car

At Breda, Tielen is training 12 customers, none of whom are already pilots. He’s using an Italian autogyro called the Magni M24 Orion. I’ve flown an autogyro before but it was an open tandem-seat model, not a side-by-side closed machine like this one. It’s powered by an Austrian-built Rotax engine that is now the ubiquitous light-aircraft powerplant.

Its flat-four, pushrod configuration looks medieval by car standards, only the cylinder heads are watercooled and the electronic ignition and fuel injection are very simple. It’s the same engine that the Liberty uses, but in that machine they’re naturally aspirated and in the M24 Orion the powerplant is turbocharged. Why two motors in the Liberty? Because it’s heavy. The Orion weighs 285kg empty and the Liberty 664kg. You’d think fitting turbocharged Rotax engines to the latter would make sense if the more power the better is the case, but apparently there isn’t room for all the extra plumbing and intercoolers.

It’d take a lot of pages to explain fully the novel and wacky experience of flying an autogyro so we’ll just stick with the basics. It’ll give us half an idea of what the Liberty will be like to fly. The other half, how it will feel to drive, we’ll come to in a moment. Tielen fires up the Rotax engine and we taxi out to the runway. As yet, the rotor above our head is static and just flexing up and down. The clutch is released and the rotors start to turn. We won’t be going anywhere until we have more than 185rpm. Brakes off and we slowly accelerate. We’re off the ground pretty quickly but Tielen holds the Orion about 20 feet off the ground as rotor speed goes over 300rpm. Now he gently pulls back on the stick and we climb at 650ft per minute. There’s only one stick and set of pedals for the rudder.

An autogyro is naturally stable, which is a very good thing but does make the controls quite heavy in a turn. The really great thing about autogyros is that they don’t need much space to land, especially if there’s a decent headwind. Many people ask what happens if the engine conks out. Does it fall like a stone? Actually, no – like a sycamore seed. Tielen demonstrates by cutting the throttle at 1500ft. We drop 1000ft and at the last moment he pushes the nose down to get some forward speed and then flares for a gentle landing.

Now for a taste of how the driving experience might be. Thanks to the internet, I found a Carver no more than 20 miles from home. Its owner, Howard Brooks, has only owned his Carver since Christmas but is already in love with it and was more than happy to take me for a blast.

Three wheels, a three-cylinder 660cc turbocharged Daihatsu engine from the Copen in the back and a body that tilts. It’s an incredible machine, quite different to anything I’ve ever been in. There are a few similarities: the tandem straddle- the-driver seating position is similar to the Light Car Company’s Rocket. The view out is a bit like the BMW C1 enclosed scooter.