Over the limit: How to reduce drink-driving accidents

The content of some wines is often as high as 15%. Research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicates that Britons, especially those over 50 years of age, are now the biggest wine drinkers in the Western world. Among them is a growing subset of middle-aged women or what Davies calls “wine o’clock” drinkers.

Another reason casualty numbers may be unchanged, says Davies, is the reduction in overall police numbers since 2010. On that point, a 2017 report by the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) called ‘Running on empty: Drink-driving law enforcement in England’ says that following a reduction in the average roads policing budget of almost £1m per force between 2011 and 2016, the number of dedicated roads police officers fell by 27% and there were 25% fewer breath tests. Had breath testing been maintained at 2011 levels, it says, there would have been over a quarter of a million (260,681) more tests performed during this period.

In response to the report’s findings, the RAC said that data compiled on drivers’ habits found around five million of them admitting they may have got behind the wheel while over the legal limit once in the preceding 12 months.

This seems like an unbelievably high figure but unfortunately the drink-drive debate is dogged by questionable statistics, claims and counter-claims. For example, one drink-drive expert I spoke to claimed the latest Department for Transport figures show the number of people killed in road accidents where a motorist was over the drink-drive limit has risen 25% in two years – from 200 deaths to 250. However, Davies advises against using the figure of 200 deaths, recorded in 2015, in this way since it’s a statistical outlier that can’t be relied upon.

Meanwhile, two alcohol addiction experts contradicted each other on matters as fundamental as how the body processes alcohol and adapts to its long-term consumption, while one of them suggested the other’s links to the temperance movement may have coloured their judgement.

At least England’s drink-drive limit cannot be disputed. It’s 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. If you’re stopped by the police, breathalysed and found to be over that, you may receive a three-month prison sentence, a £2500 fine or a driving ban. These penalties also apply in Wales and Northern Ireland. In Scotland, the limit is lower, at 50mg per 100ml of blood. Penalties include a minimum 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.