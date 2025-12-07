"I grew up playing with figures like Action Man and not video games, so to own a Humvee like the one he drove is a dream come true," says Samuel Ogunlana.

Note, it's a Humvee, the US military vehicle – full name High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle that first saw action in 1989 in Operation Just Cause, when the US invaded Panama, and not a Hummer, the popular civilian utility vehicle that looks a lot like it. Both were built by AM General, although the Hummer was marketed by General Motors.

At 2160mm wide (7ft lin in old money), finished in khaki green and sitting on 37in wheels shod with tractor-like tyres, it's impossible to miss among the pristine Ferraris and Porsches gathered at Samuel's local car meet.

"It's a proper military vehicle with no comforts," explains Samuel. "No sound deadening, no air-con and no power assistance. Because much of it extends into the cabin, you may get some heat from the engine on a cold day, but that's your lot."

Said engine is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V8 diesel. Samuel says: "It makes 170bhp, but it's the torque – 290lb ft – that matters. There are two batteries, each weighing 75kg, and it has a 48V electrical system to power all the ancillaries, when they're fitted. The alternator is humongous – about the size of a Ford Pinto engine."

His Humvee looks seriously heavy, but in fact it weighs 'only' 2300kg. "When they're not on operations, Humvees have their armoured bodies swapped for glassfibre panels on an aluminium body," says Samuel.

"This one is a third-generation model that entered US service in 2010. It has done only 2000 miles, most of them shuttling around a base, I suspect." Sadly, then, it's seen no action – unless, of course, you count its present-day trips into London.