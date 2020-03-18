BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Meet the man who buys the Ferraris you really shouldn't
UP NEXT
Best hot hatches - driven, rated and ranked

Meet the man who buys the Ferraris you really shouldn't

Serial Ferrari owner Scott Chivers buys the Ferraris you really never should, such as a car he’s dubbed Ratarossa

John Evans
News
6 mins read
21 April 2025

It’s Stig of the Dump meets Don Johnson - a chop-top Ferrari Testarossa crudely stiffened and finished in primer; the antidote to all those gleaming Rosso Corsa Ferraris piloted once a year by meticulously groomed squillionaires, dressed to impress in prancing horse regalia.

It belongs to Scott Chivers, a man with interesting views on Ferraris and owning them...

“I have red Ferraris but it’s not my favourite colour and I don’t drive the cars to be seen,” he says. “My daily driver is a black 360 Challenge Stradale. I’ve owned it for eight years and done 50,000 miles in it. I go to the shops and take my kids to school in it. I love the fact it’s used – and looks it.”

Related articles

His Testarossa, or Ratarossa as he calls it (a name inspired by the term ‘rat’, short for ‘recycled automotive transport’ exemplified by superficially rusty split-screen Type 2 Volkswagens), is the ultimate expression of Scott’s Ferrari philosophy.

Its grey body is rough and rippled, the engine cover is barely secure, the slender metal stiffening beams are visible between the sills and seats, the door cards flap around and the leather trim around the A-posts and behind the seats is as neat as my gift wrapping...

Luc 5201

Does it look low to you? That’s because it sits on lowering springs. The weight of the strengthening beams forced the car down at the back. Scott says he ripped out the old suspension and ordered three sets of front springs of different specs so he could play around with the ride height to equalise front and rear.

Next thing, he’ll be saying there’s an old Vauxhall four-pot under that rear cover. Not a chance: Scott props it open with a piece of 4x2 to reveal the car’s original, and suitably grimy, flat-12 engine. Somewhere in there is the original five-speed manual transmission, too, as evidenced by the dull alloy transmission gate downstream in the cabin.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Audi Q7 front three quarter dynamic
Audi Q7
8
Audi Q7
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
bmw m5 touring 2025 Review 3792
BMW M5 Touring
7
BMW M5 Touring

View all car reviews

Back to top

Scott bought the car from a bloke in California. At the time, he was looking for an engine cover for his 1990 Testarossa coupe, a left-hand-drive car he’d bought from the Netherlands. (Seven of his Ferraris are left-hookers.) There he was, surfing the web, when up pops this four-year-old ad for an unfinished Testarossa spider project car.

“I was intrigued and called the seller on the off-chance it was still available,” says Scott. “Incredibly, it was. He’d bought it intending to restore it but it just sat in his garage gathering dust. The owner said he wasn’t interested in selling it to anyone who would just break it for spares. I told him I would take on the project and get the car roadworthy. We agreed a deal and I shipped the car here to the UK. All in – the car, shipping, taxes – it cost me £16,000.”

Luc 5172

Ferrari made only one Testarossa Spider, commissioned by company boss Gianni Agnelli in 1986. It was sold by his children in 2016 for £1.2 million. Naturally, it was a proper job, unlike the dozen or so copycats, including Scott’s, that followed from body shops.

At some point, Scott’s car was owned by a US kit car company that used it as the basis for its replica Testarossas. Then one day, perhaps following a crash, they cut the roof off, at which point, says Scott, Ferrari stepped in to protect its copyright...

Advertisement
Back to top

“When I received the car and the two crates of bits that came with it, my intention was to rebuild it,” says Scott. “I had my other Testarossa coupeÃ that had also just arrived so I used that as a blueprint to work out where the bits from the crates should go and as a wiring guide. I was able to swap parts between the two cars so I was able to cheaply and quickly verify if things worked or not.”

But as Scott’s giant Ferrari puzzle came together, the more he loved its raw and unfinished appearance. No bad thing, either, since to bring it to factory standard would have cost a bomb and, in any case, without a roof, it could never be a purist’s Ferrari and his investment would never be recouped. He decided just to enjoy the build, make the car mechanically perfect – and stick with the rat look.

Screen shot 2018 06 27 at 15

“For me, the rat look is where the car is perfect under the skin but looks like it’s been sat around, untouched and never restored,” says Scott.

“Bits I’ve since acquired or refitted were finished in red so I’ve left them because they add a touch of colour.” To describe Scott as a Ferrari nut is something of an understatement. His passion for the marque began as a boy when he saw a competition on the back page of Reader’s Digest to win a 308. At the time, his dad never stopped going on about the 246 Dino he dreamed of owning, and then Out Run, the Sega game, came out, featuring a Testarossa Spider.

Advertisement
Back to top

“When, eventually, I could afford to, I bought my first Ferrari – a 348 Spider,” he says.

At this point, I should point out that Scott, a down-to-earth chap of 42, appears to be comfortably off but by no means loaded. He’s freshly divorced and is taking a year out of his job as an IT bod to consider his future.

Screen shot 2018 06 27 at 15

He has recently moved into a small estate somewhere in the Berkshire commuter belt; nice houses but with driveways too small for more than two cars. It’s why I have no trouble finding his place, since out on the road in front of it is part of his Ferrari collection: the Ratarossa and an F355 Spider; on the driveway, a 355 F1 Spider; and in the double garage, where the Ratty lives when it’s raining or Scott’s working on it, a 308.

In all, Scott has eight Ferraris: two 355s, three 308s and the Ratarossa, all left-hand drive, and the 360 Challenge Stradale and a 456 GTA, both right-hand drive. In addition, he has a 1969 Porsche 911 T Coupe and a Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk1.

Some are here and the rest are with friends and family. They’re insured for £500,000 and his annual premium is £3000. How has he done it? “I’m the guy who buys the Ferrari you shouldn’t: the one with uncertain history, in the wrong colour or the unfinished project. They’re relatively cheap to buy and I make a profit selling them on when I’ve sorted them out. I plough the money back into the collection.”

Advertisement
Back to top

But not all of his purchases are ‘orphans’. “My 430 Scuderia was immaculate,” he says. “I owned it for three months and then sold it, making £25,000. I added £3000 and straight away bought a left-hand-drive F355.”

Screen shot 2018 06 27 at 15

Over time, Scott has become a whizz with the spanners. He’s self-taught but little, short of dropping an engine for a timing belt change, is beyond him. He’s constantly on the internet, seeking out deals, parts and technical advice.

Next on Scott’s Ratty to-do list is to refurbish the car’s steering and front suspension, give the engine a thorough service and tidy up the cabin. He’ll fit a sports exhaust too. It’ll all be done properly using genuine parts. As a final flourish, he’ll detail the engine so it looks like new.

Is there one Ferrari Scott would sell his collection for? “Yes: an F40. It would be the only one that would be driven every day. I did once suggest to my ex that we extend the mortgage to buy one.”

No need to ask why it’s just him and eight Fezzas these days.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Ferrari cars for sale

 Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2010
£56,990
30,182miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2013
£60,000
59,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2010
£59,990
30,099miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2012
£62,980
37,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2011
£65,980
24,234miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2010
£59,990
26,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2011
£61,950
27,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 4.3 HELE V8 F1 DCT Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2011
£62,975
23,868miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari Roma 3.8T V8 Spider F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£239,950
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 844 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
14
Add a comment…
typos1 18 March 2020

Any reason why this article

Any reason why this article has suddenly been reposted 20 months after it was orignally Autocar ?

Pietro Cavolonero 18 March 2020

read the footnote, numbnutz

They are rehashing articles instead of sending journo's out to meet the great unwashed! Autocar doing their bit to prevent infection.  Still think the world has overreacted to a virus that only hits hardest on the weak and vunerable. Before you bite my head off, my wife is an asthmatic with heart problems and therefore VERY vunerable, the rest of you are hoarding, panic-stricken, half-wits who take advice from facebook, enoy your pasta and bog roll!

TS7 18 March 2020

typos1 wrote:

typos1 wrote:

Any reason why this article has suddenly been reposted 20 months after it was orignally Autocar ?

Slow news day...

eseaton 18 March 2020

Putting his foot on the chaps

Putting his foot on the chaps car like that still grates.
TS7 18 March 2020

eseaton wrote:

eseaton wrote:

Putting his foot on the chaps car like that still grates.

 

As I said before, the bloke with his foot on the bumper IS THE OWNER OF THE CAR!

eseaton 18 March 2020

Putting his foot on the chaps

Putting his foot on the chaps car like that still grates.

Latest Reviews

bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Audi Q7 front three quarter dynamic
Audi Q7
8
Audi Q7
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
bmw m5 touring 2025 Review 3792
BMW M5 Touring
7
BMW M5 Touring

View all car reviews