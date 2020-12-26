Lights, camera, traction: Autocar's best videos of 2020

If ever there was a time to kick back and binge on fantastic car videos, surely this is it. Our YouTube channel has everything from classics to supercars, off-roaders, EVs and - obviously - drifting Rolls-Royce SUVs, and we've rounded up our highlights from the year so you can watch them all in one place.

Here's the top 10:

Best driver’s car 2020

Nothing seemed to go as planned this year, so maybe we shouldn’t be shocked that even in light of all the Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens and Astons we’ve driven in 2020, a plucky little Japanese supermini was in contention for class honours at our annual sports car showdown. You’ve clearly been living under a rock if you don’t know which car we’re talking about, but if you need enlightening (or you just want to see the finest performance cars of the modern era do battle at a sodden Castle Combe) head right this way…

Volvo P1800 Cyan Racing: the ultimate restomod?

Most classic cars are great to look at, but distinctly less inspiring to drive on modern roads. Not so the Cyan Racing P1800, a 414bhp take on the gorgeous Volvo P1800 coupé that shares little more than its A-pillars with the 1960s original. Under the bonnet is a snarling touring car-derived turbocharged four-pot, with further concessions to modernity coming courtesy of double-wishbone suspension and carbonfibre body panels. But could that six-speed manual gearbox be the star of the show?

Defending champion: Land Rover’s off-road hero meets its rivals

Much noise was made at the new Defender’s long-awaited launch about its heightened on-road refinement and usability over the blocky original, but did that push upmarket make the brawny Brit less capable on the rough stuff? To find out, we gathered some formidable foes in the form of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Jeep Wrangler, and set about getting all three extremely dirty in the name of science.

Can the DBX save Aston Martin?

It’s been a busy old year for the Gaydon gang: new CEO, new Formula 1 team, new partnership with Mercedes and - crucially - new SUV. The DBX in itself is an entirely new design, sits atop a new platform, is built in a new factory… You get the picture. But will this be the model that finally brings stability to Britain’s beleaguered sports car maker? We climb aboard Aston’s 542bhp answer to the Porsche Cayenne to try it out on track, trail and Tarmac.

It rolls, but does it slide?

All right, so it wasn’t our most educational video of 2020, but it was far and away one of the most fun to film. Nudging £300,000 in range-topping Black Badge guise, and with more leather inside than your local furniture warehouse, the Cullinan is an unlikely candidate for sideways success, but with a 6.75-litre V12 sending 600bhp to all four wheels, we had to try…