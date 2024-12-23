Just in time: brilliant car events you can still attend in 2024

Museums, car meets, a great drive, even banger racing: we’ve got your Christmas week covered in this, our round-up of 12 things to do this Yuletide.

Depending where you live, it ’s well worth visiting the Museum of Land Speed at Pendine Sands, now in a shiny new home, and the new County Classics car museum in Taunton.

The Great British Car Journey in Derbyshire has added Japanese cars to its collection, while London’s Ace Cafe is expecting lots of Porsches.

Our pick? The Jim Clark Trail, where great roads, fabulous views and memories of a world-beating driver combine to make an unforgettable day.

Adrian Flux arena

While most racing drivers put their feet up, those who go banger and stock car racing will still be hard at it.

Four days after Christmas, they will be strapping themselves in for the Xmas Cracker event – a full day of races and demolition derbies that you won’t want to miss.

Where: Adrian Flux Arena, King’s Lynn, Norfolk

When: Sunday 29 December

Website: stockcar-racing.co.uk

Strawberry field tavern

Duck out of the cold turkey leftovers to enjoy the rare and interesting motors at the annual car meet organised by this award-winning club.

The Tavern does a good bacon sandwich and coffee.

Where: Strawberry Field Tavern, Locks Heath, Hampshire

When: Thursday 26 December, 12.00-2.00pm

Website: locksheathclassiccarclub.co.uk

Ace Cafe

Get your fix of Porsche cars at this, Europe’s largest and longest-running free event dedicated to the marque and held on the last Monday of every month.

The Ace Cafe, if you didn’t know, is a petrolhead venue that dates from the late 1930s.

Where: Ace Cafe Wembley, London

When: Monday 30 December, from 6.00pm

Website: london.acecafe.com

British Motor Museum

Situated in the West Midlands, this museum is within relatively easy driving distance for many car enthusiasts keen to escape the Christmas lockdown.

Displays include concepts, sports cars and those dedicated to Jaguar and Land Rover.