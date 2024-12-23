BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Just in time: brilliant car events you can still attend in 2024
UP NEXT
How Manthey gave the 911 GT3 RS 1000kg of downforce

Just in time: brilliant car events you can still attend in 2024

Get into your car and away from the Christmas mess with our guide

John Evans
News
5 mins read
23 December 2024

Museums, car meets, a great drive, even banger racing: we’ve got your Christmas week covered in this, our round-up of 12 things to do this Yuletide. 

Depending where you live, it ’s well worth visiting the Museum of Land Speed at Pendine Sands, now in a shiny new home, and the new County Classics car museum in Taunton. 

The Great British Car Journey in Derbyshire has added Japanese cars to its collection, while London’s Ace Cafe is expecting lots of Porsches

Our pick? The Jim Clark Trail, where great roads, fabulous views and memories of a world-beating driver combine to make an unforgettable day.

Adrian Flux arena

While most racing drivers put their feet up, those who go banger and stock car racing will still be hard at it.

Four days after Christmas, they will be strapping themselves in for the Xmas Cracker event – a full day of races and demolition derbies that you won’t want to miss.

Where: Adrian Flux Arena, King’s Lynn, Norfolk

When: Sunday 29 December

Website: stockcar-racing.co.uk

Strawberry field tavern

Duck out of the cold turkey leftovers to enjoy the rare and interesting motors at the annual car meet organised by this award-winning club.

The Tavern does a good bacon sandwich and coffee.

Where: Strawberry Field Tavern, Locks Heath, Hampshire

When: Thursday 26 December, 12.00-2.00pm

Websitelocksheathclassiccarclub.co.uk

Ace Cafe

Get your fix of Porsche cars at this, Europe’s largest and longest-running free event dedicated to the marque and held on the last Monday of every month.

The Ace Cafe, if you didn’t know, is a petrolhead venue that dates from the late 1930s.

Where: Ace Cafe Wembley, London

When: Monday 30 December, from 6.00pm

Website: london.acecafe.com

British Motor Museum

Situated in the West Midlands, this museum is within relatively easy driving distance for many car enthusiasts keen to escape the Christmas lockdown.

Displays include concepts, sports cars and those dedicated to Jaguar and Land Rover.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri

View all car reviews

Back to top

Where: British Motor Museum Gaydon, Warwickshire

When: Saturday 28 to Monday 30 December

Website: britishmotormuseum.co.uk 

Lakeland Motor Museum

Now a regular fixture on the Christmas calendar, this museum’s Classic Drive & Ride day usually attracts well over 100 vehicles, their owners all competing for the coveted Chairman’s Trophy.

If the cold is too much, pop into the museum, which is packed with exhibits, including a room dedicated to the racing careers and speed records of Sir Malcolm Campbell and Donald Campbell.

Where: Lakeland Motor Museum Ulverston, Cumbria

When: Thursday 26 December, 10.00am-4.00pm

Website: lakelandmotormuseum.co.uk

Jim Clark Trust

Enjoy the Jim Clark Museum’s specially devised road trip along routes the Formula 1 great loved and where he honed his world-beating talent.

Starting at the museum at Duns, head west via Chirnside, where Clark is buried, to Berwick-upon-Tweed, where his motorsport career began. From there, head east to Winfield air field, host of Scot land’s first-ever motor race, then on to Charterhall airfield, where Clark won his first race in Scotland.

Where: Jim Clark Trust Duns, Berwickshire

Website: jimclarktrust.com

County Classics Museum

Opened this year, County Classics is home to one man’s amazing collection of more than 100 cars spanning the 1960s to 1980s. “I’m obsessed,” says Pat Hawkins, the museum’s founder.

The local businessman has ploughed millions of pounds into it. Displays include fast Fords, British family motors, race cars and military vehicles.

Advertisement
Back to top

Where: County Classics Museum Taunton, Somerset

When: Friday 27 to Saturday 28 and Tuesday 31 December, 9.00am-4.30pm

Website: countyclassicsmotormuseum.co.uk

Brooklands Museum

Launched this year, the museum’s occasional Quiet Hours events are for neurodivergent visitors to enjoy the museum free of the usual hustle and bustle.

They last just one hour before the doors open to everyone but are the perfect way to give someone the peace and quiet they need to soak up Brooklands’ astonishing exhibits and displays.

Where: Brooklands Museum, Weybridge, Surrey

When: Saturday 28 December, 9.00am -10.00am

Website: brooklandsmuseum.com

Mercedes-Benz World

Even if you’ve already been to Mercedes’ Brooklands showroom, there’s always the latest models to gawp at, plus a chance to catch the 130 years of Mercedes motorsport exhibition before it closes in February.

Then, if your stomach will stand it, book a drive in a Mercedes-AMG C63 or E63 with an experienced driver by your side.

Where: Mercedes-Benz World Weybridge, Surrey

When: Friday 27 to Tuesday 31 December, 10.00am-5.00 pm

Website: mercedes-benzworld.co.uk

Great British Car Journey

As of 2024, this venue dedicated to British cars of yesteryear now includes Toyotas in recognition of the fact that, over the past 30 years, five million have rolled off the firm’s production lines in Burnaston, Derbyshire (their engines are made in North Wales).

The new display includes the first Toyota produced by the UK factory (a Carina E), a Corolla and a BTCC race-winning Avensis. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Where: Great British Car Journey Ambergate, Derbyshire Saturday

When: 28 December, 9.30am-3.00pm

Website: greatbritishcarjourney.com

Haynes Motor Museum

Founder of the eponymous car manuals library, John Haynes was also an avid collector of cars. British cars, American cars, Italian cars, even a room dedicated to red cars: they’re all here in his wonderful West Country museum.

For the Christmas period, the kids will be kept amused with a ‘hunt the elves’ competition while you check out the Hall of Motorsport.

Where: Haynes Motor Museum, Sparkford, Somerset

When: Friday 27 to Tuesday 31 December, 10.00am-4.30 pm

Website: haynesmuseum.org

Museum of Land Speed Records

If the Lakeland Motor Museum has whetted your appetite for record breakers, then visit this recently opened museum on Wales’s famous seven-mile beach.

One hundred years ago this year, Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the land speed record on the Sands with a speed of 146.16mph in his 350hp Sunbeam V12 that he called Blue Bird. Two years later, JG Parry-Thomas achieved 171.02mph in Babs, a car powered by a 450hp, 27-litre aero engine. The following year, 1927, Campbell returned to record 174.22mph in Blue Bird II. Parry-Thomas attempted to regain the record but was killed and his car buried in the Sands. In 1969, it was reclaimed and restored, and it’s occasionally driven in public.

Where: Museum of Land Speed Records, Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire

When: Friday 27 to Sunday 29 and Tuesday 31 December (opening times vary)

Website: cofgar.wales

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Honda HR-V 1.5 I-VTEC SE CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,490
35,196miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,495
42,956miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda CR-V 2.0 H I-MMD EX ECVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,790
31,677miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto RWD 4dr
2020
£20,900
29,502miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda CR-V 2.0 H I-MMD Sport Line ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,690
14,018miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo S90 2.0 D4 Inscription Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£14,650
67,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-5 2.2 SKYACTIV-D SE-L Nav 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£4,150
108,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,995
24,015miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.5 EcoBlue ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,470
76,544miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri

View all car reviews