Introducing Low Octane - the Autocar Vodcast

Matt Prior (Editor-at-large) and James Disdale (Special Correspondent) return for a new video series
Matt Prior
22 July 2024

Welcome to Episode 1 of Low Octane, The Autocar Vodcast. The brand-new occasional video series sees two middle-aged men (Matt Prior and James Disdale) talk about cars while trying not to complain too much about things.

This week the chaps are behind the wheel of an Audi A2 - the incredibly clever, lightweight, frugal small car that Audi introduced at the turn of the millennium and which could have gone on to bigger and greater things. Only, ultimately, it didn't.

Why? Watch above as the pair dive deeper into the car's story while getting distracted by Renault Clio V6s, that time Rolls-Royce and Bentley split, and much more besides.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

