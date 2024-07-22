Introducing Low Octane - the Autocar Vodcast

Welcome to Episode 1 of Low Octane, The Autocar Vodcast. The brand-new occasional video series sees two middle-aged men (Matt Prior and James Disdale) talk about cars while trying not to complain too much about things.

This week the chaps are behind the wheel of an Audi A2 - the incredibly clever, lightweight, frugal small car that Audi introduced at the turn of the millennium and which could have gone on to bigger and greater things. Only, ultimately, it didn't.

Why? Watch above as the pair dive deeper into the car's story while getting distracted by Renault Clio V6s, that time Rolls-Royce and Bentley split, and much more besides.