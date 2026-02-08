It's a petrolhead's dream: wrestling a rusty old padlock and prising open a creaky door to unearth a classic car ripe for a loving restoration. It's called a barn find, and there are YouTube channels dedicated to this most tantalising of treasure hunts.

But what if all the legwork has been done for you? A visit to Alvis in Kenilworth can amount to precisely that.

This is a firm deep in Britain's old car-making heartland of the West Midlands, and one that helped pioneer much that's standard in the modern car world: synchromesh gears, front-wheel drive and independent front suspension are just a few examples. It even campaigned a front-driven grand prix racer in the 1920s.

Alvis car production wound up in 1968, but the firm transferred its passenger division to a consortium of former workers – and survives to this day as the primary place to have an Alvis meticulously maintained.

"Back then, there were no car collectors as such," says Alan Stote, who has owned the business for over 30 years. "If you had an old car, you were either poor or eccentric – those were the two criteria. Alvis wouldn't have imagined that its passenger division would need to last any more than 10 years."

Its buildings are still richly stocked in original parts (boy, could you spend hours perusing the dozens of floor-to-ceiling shelves) and all of the original blueprints and ownership records survive too. Acquire an Alvis on the classic car market now and its history will be exhaustively filed here.

"Customers will say 'I've just bought this Alvis', bring it to us, and we will give them a complete printout of the car's history from when it was new," Stote tells me. To prove the point, he casually lays out Prince Philip's original correspondence with the factory for me to flick through over my morning brew. Which I naturally move well out of spilling distance...