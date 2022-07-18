Hurry - grab a hot deal in our summer sale

Looking for a great read this summer? Nothing beats getting lost in a great magazine that keeps you gripped from cover to cover. Enjoy a perfect mix of exclusive road tests, first-hand industry news and mesmerising car photography with a subscription to Autocar.

Celebrate by grabbing a hot deal in our summer sale. You’ll get your first 13 issues of Autocar for only £24.49, saving 58% on the shop price. What’s more, enjoy every issue delivered free, direct to your door - all summer long!

Why subscribe?

If you’re thinking of buying a new or used car, looking to reduce motoring costs, or just interested in the latest car news, then a subscription to What Car? Is the ideal treat for you, or a fellow car fanatic.

Autocar subscribers also receive access to Subscriber Extra, a special rewards and benefits programme including entry to exclusive events and additional subscriber-only weekly columns from star editors.

You can take advantage of this unmissable offer by ordering online or by phoning 0344 848 8816 and quoting code SS22ED

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 30th September 2022. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com.