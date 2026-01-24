The Dakar Rally bivouac is a vast, sprawling, transient community, a ragtag collection of vans, trucks and tents sprouting from the hardscrabble Arabian Desert.

Walking through the camp is like stepping into the world of Mad Max, a disparate cast of thousands tending to a bewildering array of outlandish vehicles, from bikes to buggies and lorries.

But in the middle of that camp for this year's Dakar, there was a little oasis of organised, efficient and very British calm: the service area for JLR's new Defender Rally team, which made its competitive debut on this year's endurance classic as the start of a three-year commitment to the full World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), which includes four other events.

The Dakar Rally, of course, no longer starts in Paris or goes anywhere near the Senegalese capital: it's now run entirely within Saudi Arabia.

You can have valid moral objections to holding the event there (as with the many other sporting or cultural events the Gulf state now hosts in a bid to burnish its global image), but you can't argue with its suitability for a rally raid: the vast desert landscape provides plenty of options for the near-5000 competitive miles covered on the 15-day marathon event.

This year's event started and finished near the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, passing near the capital of Riyadh en route. While the Dakar is a hugely competitive event at the sharp end, for the bulk of the 600-plus competitors (split among cars, bikes, buggies, trucks and a fast-growing class of classics), it's really about a sense of adventure.

In that sense, it's a natural fit with JLR's plans to turn Defender from a Land Rover model line into a standalone premium brand focused on rugged adventure.

"When we set up Defender," says brand director Mark Cameron, "one of the earliest conversations I had was 'wouldn't it be a cool thing for us to go and compete as a works team at Dakar for the first time in the history of Land Rover or any of our brands?'"

Indeed, while plenty of Land Rovers have competed on the Dakar in years past, the three Defender D7X-Rs that tackled this year's event were the first fully works-run machines in the near-50-year history of the event.

JLR's initial three-year commitment to the Dakar includes becoming an event partner as well as contesting the W2RC. But no matter how committed the manufacturer is, it won't yield an outright victory: its team is firmly focused on the revamped production-based Stock division, rather than joining Toyota, Ford and Dacia chasing outright glory in the T1+ class, which is dominated by bespoke, spaceframe racers.