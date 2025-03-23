After decades of ubiquitous grey, black and cream interiors, car makers are finally experimenting with more adventurous combinations of colours and materials.

The new Fiat Grande Panda pairs a blue dashboard and seat upholstery with yellow mood lighting; Mini is stitching bold, brightly coloured patterns into the Aceman’s dashboard and door linings; and Volvo is using recycled plastic from discarded PVC windows for some of its interior materials paired with recycled fishing nets for floor mats in its EX30.

As we usher in, at long last, an era of more adventurous and innovative and uplifting cabin design, here are the developments and trends that will shape your next car’s cockpit.

Adventurous contrasts

Tesla popularised the trend for dark and light contrasts, but the interior of the Lexus LF-ZL SUV concept shows us what’s possible when designers go to town on pairing opposites.

As well as coupling grey, light brown and off-white, Lexus has combined materials with very different textures, including ribbed door panels and shag carpet.

This is a step too far for widespread application, but more daring use of contrasting colours and materials is coming imminently.

Purple

Genesis went all in on gothic tones for its Neolun SUV concept, but the trend for dark purple is expected to translate in more subtle ways to more mainstream vehicles over the next year or so.

Sunshine tones

The colour of 2024, Apricot Crush (according to trend analysis firm WGSN), has been used liberally in the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept’s cabin (above).

Urangoo Samba, head of colour at WGSN, says the tone “speaks to today’s consumers who seek light and positivity”. Similar warm colours are set to make their way to production this year on details such as seatbelts, cubbyholes and mood lighting, as previewed inside the Skoda Epiq concept.

Blended tones

Audi’s Activesphere concept’s upholstery and door fabric transition seamlessly from black to red, creating a moody, high-end atmosphere.

Such tonal gradients are on the verge of going mainstream, having been spotted in Nissan’s 2023 Hyper Adventure concept and the new Mini Countryman.