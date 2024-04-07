Depreciation: it can be as much a friend as an enemy. It shrinks the value of your wheeled assets but can also bring once-unattainable dreams within reach.

The idea of a cheap Ferrari is almost as old as the brand itself, but as clichéd as the ‘Ferrari for the price of a Ford’ story is, the excitement of this possibility never wanes, so we make no excuses for once again testing the waters.

You must still spend the price of a very decent set of new wheels – a range-topping Ford Kuga, for instance – to buy a Ferrari of sufficient calibre to ensure that its presence in your garage doesn’t quickly sour.

Enough of the theory, though. Can you really buy into exotic territory on a shoestring? And does that come with the sort of headaches you would imagine? Read on to find out...

Buying a cheap Ferrari

We set out to find the cheapest Ferrari and ended up inspecting the Mondial you see here. It wasn't the absolute cheapest functioning Ferrari available on the day, as anything left-hand-drive or accident-recorded was eliminated.

There’s more than one sub-£40k starter Ferrari.

For the really adventurous (or rash), there’s the 400/412, an elegant, V12-engined four-seater that’s very much a grand tourer and often fitted with a value-reducing automatic gearbox. Thirsty and costly to maintain, it’s nevertheless glamorous and gets you one of Ferrari’s finer engines.

Or there’s its successor, the 456 GT – also a V12 four-seater, also often an automatic and also expensive to maintain, according to Kent High Performance Cars boss Roger Collingwood.

KHPC is a long-established Ferrari specialist – 41 years so far – and very likely Britain’s largest source of used Ferraris. It also has a workshop that services, repairs and restores these cars.