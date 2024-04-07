BACK TO ALL NEWS
How to buy a used Ferrari for less than a new Ford
Chinese firms almost double UK market share on electrified demand

How to buy a used Ferrari for less than a new Ford

Always dreamed of driving a Ferrari but never had the requisite funds? Richard Bremner has the answer

Richard Bremner Autocar
News
4 mins read
24 April 2025

Depreciation: it can be as much a friend as an enemy. It shrinks the value of your wheeled assets but can also bring once-unattainable dreams within reach.

The idea of a cheap Ferrari is almost as old as the brand itself, but as clichéd as the ‘Ferrari for the price of a Ford’ story is, the excitement of this possibility never wanes, so we make no excuses for once again testing the waters.

You must still spend the price of a very decent set of new wheels – a range-topping Ford Kuga, for instance – to buy a Ferrari of sufficient calibre to ensure that its presence in your garage doesn’t quickly sour.

Enough of the theory, though. Can you really buy into exotic territory on a shoestring? And does that come with the sort of headaches you would imagine? Read on to find out...

Buying a cheap Ferrari

We set out to find the cheapest Ferrari and ended up inspecting the Mondial you see here. It wasn't the absolute cheapest functioning Ferrari available on the day, as anything left-hand-drive or accident-recorded was eliminated.

There’s more than one sub-£40k starter Ferrari.

For the really adventurous (or rash), there’s the 400/412, an elegant, V12-engined four-seater that’s very much a grand tourer and often fitted with a value-reducing automatic gearbox. Thirsty and costly to maintain, it’s nevertheless glamorous and gets you one of Ferrari’s finer engines.

Or there’s its successor, the 456 GT – also a V12 four-seater, also often an automatic and also expensive to maintain, according to Kent High Performance Cars boss Roger Collingwood.

KHPC is a long-established Ferrari specialist – 41 years so far – and very likely Britain’s largest source of used Ferraris. It also has a workshop that services, repairs and restores these cars.

It’s here where we find a £37,995, 49,000-mile Mondial from 1985, with the 240bhp 2.9-litre V8.

“The Mondial is a typical entry-level Ferrari,” says sales executive Simon Hamilton-Walker. Collingwood adds that its four seats can often help win a green light from a family man’s partner, although Hamilton-Walker drily adds that the rear seats “are only useful if you haven’t got legs”.

Collingwood explains that most of the stock “is on a sale-or-return basis”, KHPC earning commission on cars sold on behalf of customers. It typically sells 60-70 annually.

Every car is inspected before it’s sold and any necessary work carried out to bring the car up to standard. This can include anything from minor rectification to corrosion repair, especially on older models like the Mondial, which Collingwood says “is very prone to rust”. He elaborates: “The chassis is usually okay – it’s tubular – but the wings, doors and sills are all vulnerable.”

The mechanical story is more encouraging. “The engine will do 100,000 miles with no problem if it’s properly maintained and has regular oil changes,” Collingwood says, and the same applies to the gearbox if it’s treated carefully.

Most mechanical parts are still available for the Mondial and body panels can be found or fabricated. Trim is harder, says Collingwood, but can usually be made.

What's it like?

We can’t drive this Mondial, because it belongs to a customer, but we’re taken for a ride in it over enough distance to suggest that it functions as it should, a sports exhaust lifting its aural impact. There are no rattles or squeaks, the engine sounds healthy, everything works and the interior is in excellent shape, as is the red bodywork.

It feels like you could immediately do some distance in this car with no issue.

Servicing

There are no invoices, but the full book pack remains with the car, as does the second key (both encouraging signs), it comes with a factory hard top and its 87,000 miles are below average for its age. 

The paintwork carries quite a few scratches and the interior could use a deeper clean, but there should be plenty of life left in it yet.

Ultimately it's mid-engined and infinitely more appealing than the new small SUVs that £40,000 could buy you.

How to buy a budget Ferrari Mondial

Collingwood says: “Buy the best that you can afford and ideally from a specialist, because then it will have been checked over.”

As a specialist himself, he’s bound to say this, but equally the condition of this Mondial and the experiences of your serially car-buying reporter bear out this advice. And if you do have a problem, there’s a dealer with a good reputation to go back to.

Just as important is the car’s history, especially in the case of a Ferrari, which can deteriorate significantly if not regularly tended to.

This car has a pretty extensive maintenance record, as you would hope of a 39-year-old, all of it neatly catalogued. Particular good news is that it had new timing belts and a fresh clutch less than 5000 miles ago.

Workshops with fixed price menus are handy for budgeting, too. A Mondial service is £745 and a belt change £1650 at KHPC – hardly Dacia prices but not bad at all for a thoroughbred.

Advertisement

skikid 8 April 2024

I think like the rest of you ,buyer beware ,a friend of mine purchased a nice clean Aston for about £40k and although he enjoyed this among his many other similar cars, one unsuspecting day the head gasket blew and wrecked the engine, the quotation from Aston dealer to repair was £30k to £35k so in his mind written off and traded it for an suv with a friend in the trade.So agree what ever you spend if you are lucky great if not probably not worth repairing the car and is then scrap.

giulivo 8 April 2024
"If you couldn't afford it new, you can't afford it used" is still often a valid proverb.
xxxx 8 April 2024

Why would anyone buy from a someone selling cars behind their house who's bought the car from an auction, probably posing as a private seller too.  Seems to be the in thing on e bay at the moment, your first question aimed at these sellers should be is the v5 in your name, if not walk away.

Buy from auctions direct but accept there'll be problems OR better still buy direct and private so as you get to know the owner, you might just then get a decent 4k Porsche.

