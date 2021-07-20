Gordon Murray joins Autocar Drivers of Change judging panel

Autocar and Ennis & Co are delighted to announce that Gordon Murray, the legendary designer and engineer, has joined the Drivers of Change judging panel.

Having been at the forefront of the automotive industry for the best part of five decades, Murray will provide an expert eye as one of judges across the three categories that make up Drivers of Change: Technology, Digital and Retail.

“It is always an honour and a privilege for me when I am invited to judge an automotive competition which involves innovation and new talent. This type of initiative is in perfect alignment with our thinking and the ethos within the Gordon Murray Group with our apprentice and graduate schemes," Murray explained. "Finding and developing new talent is central to our philosophy and I take a personal interest in all our educational schemes. I look forward to judging this inspirational competition.”

For a chance to impress Murray and get your idea in front of him and the other panel of judges, including Autocar’s Mark Tisshaw, Steve Cropley and Piers Ward as well as senior representatives from each sponsor, click here to enter your brilliant idea and be in with the chance of winning £5000.

The Drivers of Change initiative seeks to promote talent interested in entering three exciting areas of the automotive industry: technology, digital and retail. It is being delivered in partnership with executive search specialists Ennis & Co, with the goal of energising the industry through innovative thinking.

Each category winner will receive £5000 as well as the opportunity to attend the Society for Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) dinner, the biggest automotive industry event of the year.

The initiative is open to anyone who has a visionary idea in any of the three categories. Prior experience isn’t required - the range of entrants spans from those starting out in their career to those with more experience, be that within the automotive world or outside of it. The key is to have an idea that could challenge the status quo.

Autocar’s Steve Cropley, another of the judges and one of the driving forces behind the initiative, said "I'm delighted that Gordon Murray is joining our Drivers of Change initiative. It's a real honour for Autocar that a pioneer and visionary of Gordon's standing wants to join our Drivers of Change judging panel, and I think it chimes really well with what we're trying to achieve with the award scheme, to create and inspire the next generation of brilliant engineers and forward-thinkers. I can't wait to see what ideas people have come up with. Roll on judging day."

Lynda Ennis, Founder of Ennis & Co and co-Founder of the Drivers of Change initiative, said "Throughout his career Gordon Murray has shown the remarkable impact that a single individual can make by embracing complex challenges, turning them into successful opportunities which deliver widespread benefits. It is this spirit which underpins the Drivers of Change programme and Ennis & Co are delighted to welcome Gordon to our judging panel where he will bring his unique experience as we continue our quest to find the people who will be tomorrow’s game-changers."