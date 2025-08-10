If a recently married man tells people he’s going to be sleeping in his car that night, concern, it seems, is the immediate reaction. “No,” I tell them, “this is for fun.”
Little do they know that the Dacia Duster I will be using is fitted with a fold-out bed, a double(ish) mattress and a tent, all of which combine to create a set-up that is poised to turn even the most bougie of Glastonbury glampers a shade of jealous green – especially given the extras cost... £2090!
Am I about to experience the future of camping? Is this the camper van killer? We’re all about to find out with a night in a New Forest field.
In classic fashion, I hit the first obstacle before I’ve even turned the engine on: there’s no boot space. The new Duster has a pretty cavernous 517-litre load space, yet the InNature Sleep Pack Ultimate (to give the fold out bed its official name) takes up the lot. Insert face-palm emoji here.
There is some space under the bed’s supporting structure, but that’s needed for the tent itself. Luckily, though, tonight it’s just me – the wife laughed and said “no thanks” – so my overnight bag, some food and basic survival equipment can go on the back seats.
I arrive at my base for the night about 45 minutes later. Despite the extra weight in the back, the Duster doesn’t drive any differently, and there’s no sign of the economy dropping below the official average of 56mpg. It’s about 1pm as I park up. It’s clear I’ve drawn a short campsite straw, because my space has no shady tree coverage and the car’s temperature gauge is currently reading 38deg C. No better time to start setting up camp, then…
I've got the sleep pack for the Dacia Jogger and, at least in that application, I've found it excellent. Having looked at the system for both vehicles, I think the execution in the Jogger is cleaner, it has more headroom and leaves substantially more boot space when the sleep pack is, erm, packed away.
I've looked at the tailgate tent system and it does look like a faff. I'm not convinced of the merits of having a tent that is attached to the car, apart from having everyone in one space, if you have a family. My particular application for the sleep pack is either solo adventures or with my wife, so we don't really need the extra space. I think this would have been a more appopriate choice for this one-man test, as you have acknowledged.
A few commenters have noted that a roof tent would be a better bet and I think they might be right. However, for me, having my sleep system self contained means less drag (aerodynamic and metaphorical) and a more stealthy look for layby camping. It just looks like a car.
I've blogged my thoughts on the system over a multi-day NC500 greatest hits trip here.
I love the concept of it, but for that price you'd be better off getting a tent box. It can go on another car when your replace your Duster, costs around the same moment, leave boot space to be just that.
You've got have been an avid camper all your life to want to sleep in such a compromised vehicle, once this is packed into your vehicle there's no room, the sleeper area is Coffin like,and going to the Loo is the numero uno reason I'd not be doing this,I'd sooner blow the cost of this kit on a Week in a rented house.
Better have your prostate checked, instead.
Yes I have ,and it's fine.