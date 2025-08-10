BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Future of camping? We spend a night with Dacia's £2000 sleep pack
UP NEXT
Straight-six diesel shootout: Alpina vs Mercedes vs Range Rover

Future of camping? We spend a night with Dacia's £2000 sleep pack

The InNature Sleep Pack features a fold-out bed, a double(ish) mattress and a tent

Will Rimell Autocar
News
5 mins read
10 August 2025

If a recently married man tells people he’s going to be sleeping in his car that night, concern, it seems, is the immediate reaction. “No,” I tell them, “this is for fun.” 

Little do they know that the Dacia Duster I will be using is fitted with a fold-out bed, a double(ish) mattress and a tent, all of which combine to create a set-up that is poised to turn even the most bougie of Glastonbury glampers a shade of jealous green – especially given the extras cost... £2090!

Am I about to experience the future of camping? Is this the camper van killer? We’re all about to find out with a night in a New Forest field.

In classic fashion, I hit the first obstacle before I’ve even turned the engine on: there’s no boot space. The new Duster has a pretty cavernous 517-litre load space, yet the InNature Sleep Pack Ultimate (to give the fold out bed its official name) takes up the lot. Insert face-palm emoji here.

There is some space under the bed’s supporting structure, but that’s needed for the tent itself. Luckily, though, tonight it’s just me – the wife laughed and said “no thanks” – so my overnight bag, some food and basic survival equipment can go on the back seats. 

I arrive at my base for the night about 45 minutes later. Despite the extra weight in the back, the Duster doesn’t drive any differently, and there’s no sign of the economy dropping below the official average of 56mpg. It’s about 1pm as I park up. It’s clear I’ve drawn a short campsite straw, because my space has no shady tree coverage and the car’s temperature gauge is currently reading 38deg C. No better time to start setting up camp, then… 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga
Lotus Evija review 2025 001
Lotus Evija
8
Lotus Evija
audi a5
Audi A5
7
Audi A5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

Mk3 model gains digital tech, ADAS, slicker looks... Is this mission creep?

Read our review
Back to top

The first job is to make the bed, so to speak. I did carry out a small trial at home to make sure it was working. It all made sense, but my lasting impression was that this was going to be a bit of a faff. And so it proves. 

First, lower the rear seats flat and push the front seats as far forwards as they go. Next, pull out the wooden bed base, which is heavier than it looks – mind your fingers, like I didn’t – and clip it into place. Then fold out the mattress, add some extra side cushions (to stop you falling into the footwell), attach the window blackouts, which magically snap into place, and… done. This time it was all rather painless – bar the finger. 

Now, the tent. Anyone who has put up a tent before knows it’s never easy, but having pulled the synthetic canvas house out of the bag, I can tell this is going to be a different level of misery. 

Never mind pinning down four corners and popping it up into place; instead, one of the tent’s sides connects to the Dacia’s open boot, and I find out quickly why this is an issue: the open side means the wind can get in, and the wind getting in means the tent keeps trying to fly away, which then pulls out the pegs that are already (not) pinning it all down. Lord have mercy… 

Advertisement
Back to top

At this point I realise my campsite neighbours have formed a small crowd and are staring at me, wondering what on earth is going on. “It’s the future,” I preach to one. He’s not buying it. They definitely think I’m mad. I think I’m mad.

Back to the tent, and I manage to get three poles in – two for the main structure, one for the door – and then go about securing the open side to the car. But this just brings more confusion. Which cord goes where? What does this bit do? And why is this bit not attached? 

I finally relent and read the manual, which cheerily tells me simply to ‘connect straps to the car’. Thanks very much. I don’t think this is what it meant, but I decided – for the sake of ease – to tie them to door handles, alloy wheels, door mirrors and even the bootlid’s hydraulics. 

About 40 minutes later the tent is at last erected and pinned down, the guy ropes are in place and the inner compartment – used here for my bags given I’ve got a swanky bed and I’m enjoying the overnight experience on my own – is sorted. As you can imagine, I’m very proud. 

My neighbours are still watching; is that envy I see in their eyes? Actually, no – they’re laughing at it. At me. I take a step back to see what the finished setup looks like and it’s clear what everyone is finding so funny: it’s the campsite equivalent of a proud four-year-old’s squiggly drawing of who knows what. (In case you were wondering what it’s supposed to look like when assembled by someone competent, there’s a Dacia press picture of a Jogger with the tent just below and to show you.) 

Advertisement
Back to top

Regardless, I spend the night and, to my surprise, it’s quite a relaxing experience: this has actually bettered any tent excursion I’ve had previously. The mattress and blackout coverings are especially brilliant. I wouldn’t, however, recommend this to the claustrophobic among you: I got really quite close to the car’s roof. 

So to answer my earlier question: is this the future of camping? Is the InNature Sleep Pack Ultimate addition a camper van killer? Er, not really, but it’s a fun idea. For those of you considering taking the plunge, make sure you (a) have a garage in which to store the main structure when not in use, because keeping it in the boot has been quite annoying from a luggage space point of view, and (b) maybe think twice about the tent itself. It looks bloody cool when it’s finally up, but getting there was the biggest faff of my life. Happy camping!

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Nissan X-Trail 2014-2021 cars for sale

 Nissan X-Trail 1.3 DIG-T Tekna DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,499
65,549miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-TRAIL 1.3 DIG-T Tekna DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,648
30,382miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 2.0 DCi Acenta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,999
30,919miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 2.0 DCi N-Connecta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,490
71,785miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,994
79,900miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Tekna 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,690
110,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,695
77,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.7 DCi Tekna CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,699
39,890miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.7 DCi Tekna CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,991
23,057miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 969 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
eddieallen1972 11 August 2025

I've got the sleep pack for the Dacia Jogger and, at least in that application, I've found it excellent. Having looked at the system for both vehicles, I think the execution in the Jogger is cleaner, it has more headroom and leaves substantially more boot space when the sleep pack is, erm, packed away. 

I've looked at the tailgate tent system and it does look like a faff. I'm not convinced of the merits of having a tent that is attached to the car, apart from having everyone in one space, if you have a family. My particular application for the sleep pack is either solo adventures or with my wife, so we don't really need the extra space. I think this would have been a more appopriate choice for this one-man test, as you have acknowledged. 

A few commenters have noted that a roof tent would be a better bet and I think they might be right. However, for me, having my sleep system self contained means less drag (aerodynamic and metaphorical) and a more stealthy look for layby camping. It just looks like a car. 

I've blogged my thoughts on the system over a multi-day NC500 greatest hits trip here.

superstevie 11 August 2025

I love the concept of it, but for that price you'd be better off getting a tent box. It can go on another car when your replace your Duster, costs around the same moment, leave boot space to be just that. 

Peter Cavellini 10 August 2025

You've got have been an avid camper all your life to want to sleep in such a compromised vehicle, once this is packed into your vehicle there's no room, the sleeper area is Coffin like,and going to the Loo is the numero uno reason I'd not be doing this,I'd sooner blow the cost of this kit on a Week in a rented house.

Andrew1 10 August 2025

Better have your prostate checked, instead.

Peter Cavellini 10 August 2025
Andrew1 wrote:

Better have your prostate checked, instead.

Yes I have ,and it's fine.

Latest Reviews

Ferrari 458
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
10
Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2010-2015 review
Toyota C HR front cornering
Toyota C-HR review
8
Toyota C-HR review
bentley bentayga s rt 2024 jh 47
Bentley Bentayga
9
Bentley Bentayga
Lotus Evija review 2025 001
Lotus Evija
8
Lotus Evija
audi a5
Audi A5
7
Audi A5

View all car reviews