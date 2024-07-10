Forward to the future: Driving an electric DeLorean DMC-12

Swapping oily powertrains for cleaner, simpler electric set-ups is becoming huge business.

Depending on the scope of what sort of EV-swapped classic you’re in the mood for, there’s likely to be a shop out there for you. Some will sell you a fully restored car without an ICE motor to move it, others will build your dream car, and places like Oxfordshire’s Electrogenic are in one game only: powertrain.

Set up just before the Covid-19 pandemic, Electrogenic started out with a mission to convert commercial vehicles from ICE to EV propulsion. But when the world changed overnight, so did Electrogenic’s plans.

Steve Drummond, Electrogenic’s founder and CEO, remembers the switch well. “We hired our first people 10 days before the 2020 lockdown, and the B2C (business-to-consumer) business we had planned couldn’t happen,” he says. “We had people to pay and no income, so we made a proper website with what we do on it, and people were enthusiastic enough to share their dreams with us.”

Companies like Lunaz and Everrati, both UK-based EV classic specialists, offer fully restored and retrimmed electric reimaginings of existing cars. Pick your model, spec it and they will cover the rest. Electrogenic is a touch different.

There are four pillars to its business today. The first is military work. There are four Electrogenic converted Land Rovers undergoing testing with the British military to see how well they would suit active service. The second is tied in with OEMs, something that Drummond, understandably, can’t talk much about.

Kits make up the third arm and are an extension of the company’s early work. Cars that are likely to be converted more than a handful of times – such as Minis, Jaguar E-Types and Land Rovers – have pre-developed kits that owners can buy and then install at their leisure. Electrogenic will ship a box with all the bits and an instruction manual for the person manning the spanners to work to, making it a more cost-effective way of going electric in a classic car.

The final pillar is the bespoke arm of the business. People with cars that haven’t been converted before or with special requests get to choose their own adventure. “Bespoke is about customers’ dreams,” says Drummond.

Tying the pillars of the business together with the company’s software nous, Drummond doesn’t see his firm as an aftermarket shop any more. “Where we’re at now, we’re truly an OEM,” he says. “We buy parts from tier one suppliers. We manufacture EV powertrains for all sorts of specialist purposes.”