Ford Sierra RS500: Reviving a BTCC legend

The Ford Sierra is regarded by most as being rather unexceptional, but then there’s the Sierra RS500, a car that still has a cult following today and examples of which fetch big money. But wait: there’s more, because beyond that is the RS500 race car, which dominated the British Touring Car Championship in the 1980s, scoring 40 race wins.

Nine of those victories were with Andy Rouse at the wheel. Not only is he a four-time BTCC champion but his race car preparation business, Andy Rouse Engineering (ARE), also built the cars.

Former ARE employee Alan Strachan now owns CNC Motorsport AWS and recently announced plans to build three continuation RS500 models to the exact Group A specification of the era, with Rouse’s blessing.

Many of the original RS500 race cars were built in small workshops, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the three continuation cars are being created in a nameless industrial unit in Gloucestershire. Inside, we’re greeted by a customer’s immaculate RS500 road car and beside it sits the Sierra Sapphire Cosworth driven by Sabine Schmitz in Group N racing in Germany. Further in is a Rover SD1, a Jaguar E-Type and among the rarest of Rovers, one of only two works racing P6 models. But we’re not here for those, not this time anyway.

Upstairs, alongside a pair of Merkur XR4Ti restorations sits the first of the three original ‘909’ Motorsport RS500 bodyshells that will form the basis of the cars, which will be built to the exact Group A regulations of the time and can be used for period racing.

“We started with the idea that it might be fun to build some continuation models,” says Strachan. “Andy got on board with it, which is surprising because he doesn’t understand why people still hold him in such high regard. For him, it was just his job and his job was to build and race cars.”