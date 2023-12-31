Beating ULEZ with a 46-year-old Ford Capri

We had travelled barely 200 yards, the Ford Capri and I, and just begun a gentle right-hand turn into a roundabout when a rattling sound, familiar but unexpected, transported me back four decades at the speed of light.
Or more accurately, at the speed of thought, which is somewhat slower. The noise was easy to identify: the fluttering sound a leaf fragment makes when it encounters the blades of a two-speed Ford heater fan running on Low.
I’d heard it a hundred times in a Cortina 1600E I owned because, back then, Ford ventilation systems tended to ingest fallen leaves through an air intake grille ahead of the windscreen base, where they soon met the fan. When you cornered the car, the leaf shifted and the sound started. Or stopped.
My homemade remedy was always to switch to High, hoping the extra blade speed would mince leaves to powder, and occasionally it worked.
Ironically, this sojourn in a 47-year-old Ford wasn’t supposed to be nostalgic. It was spurred by recent changes in the law.
When Transport for London announced that certain cars, 40 years old or more, would be allowed to traverse the new London ULEZ boundaries without paying the £12.50 charge, we fell to wondering how it would feel to commute through London in a car as old as that.
Soon, the proposition widened: could a 40-year-old car do all of its owner’s motoring: country roads, motorways, night journeys, wet travel, suburbs and cities?
Sure, there are plenty of classic car zealots who make an issue of doing just this (powerfully insisting the greenest car of all is the one you never scrap) but how would it strike someone such as me, cosseted every day by the best the modern car industry can provide?
Ford had just the car for the job – a Capri 1.6L in photogenic mid-blue with black vinyl roof, donated to the company’s Heritage Collection after the proverbial one lady owner had driven it a mere 28,000 miles in all those years.
" The other big reminder of the past was the stink of the exhaust: a second or two standing behind a 40-year-old carburettor car is more than enough to highlight the many advances in clean-air engineering since "
So, given that ULEZ is to remove this polution, exactly what does this achieve? Fortunately there are very few ancient classics around, and on the whole their owners are concerned about them lasting and not being pranged, so most won't try to use them to polute city air as daily driver cars. As others have said, sure it works. But the brakes are crap, the passenger protection terrible, and the maintenance high unless able to DIY it. £10,000 (the price of a restoration project given in the article) buys all manner of modern ULEZ-pass cars, which have better brakes, better occupancy protection, better fuel economy........
Its entirely possible to use a classic vehicle as a daily driver, and many people do, though because they prefer the character and involvement of the driving experience rather than wanting to avoid ULEZ charges. But Mr Cropley ignores one of the most important points: Maintenance. Classic vehicles need so much more of this than modern vehicles, and, ideally a decent level of mechanical knowledge and ability so that you can sort out minor problems as they occur. Otherwise you need to have easy access to a mechanic to sort out these issues, sure a good recovery policy is a must, but don't expect to always get where you want to be, when you want to be, as you can in a modern vehicle.
But just look at the smoke coming out of the exhaust as you tootle along the road in the second-last photo. And don't be in an accident for your own safety. The great visibility is because the roof pillars are so flimsy.
Practically, does it run on normal 95 RON E10 petrol? Or do you need to find 99 RON non-E so the rubber gaskets don't rot?
I remember about 30 years ago nostalgically driving a 1976 Escort like I used to own new in 1979, and how horrified I was about the comfort, handling and safety compared to the car I then drove. Cars have moved on significantly.