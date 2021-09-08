Drivers of Change 2021: meet the judges

The Drivers of Change initiative is looking for fresh automotive talent with industry-changing ideas. With the deadline for this year’s competition fast approaching, Autocar and Ennis & Co are proud to confirm the esteemed judging panel for 2021. Here, the judges outline what they hope to see from entrants and reveal their top tips for delivering a winning presentation.

Ian Constance, CEO - Advanced Propulsion Centre

The automotive industry is at a pivotal point. The need to decarbonise transport and reach global 2050 climate targets has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for innovation, which, with the right investment, will accelerate the journey to net zero, creating jobs and prosperity.

Every late-state R&D project we support and commercialise at the Advanced Propulsion Centre started as a great idea, so I’m really looking forward to seeing some ‘outside of the box’ thinking and potential solutions to some of our biggest decarbonisation challenges.

Top tip for presenting

Have two or three clear key messages and make it personal for you and, if possible, your audience so it’s memorable and strikes a chord.

Alistair Horsburgh, CEO - CitNOW