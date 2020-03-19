Dacia Sandero road trip: 1500 miles from Tangier to Twickenham

What’s to follow, I’m thinking, will be a slightly wearing slog along the excellent but samey Spanish motorway network, and a similarly lengthy dose in France before we make the Eurotunnel. That said, the scenery through Spain can be pretty diverting, from the combine-harvester-combed fields and reddish earth in the deep south through to the often more rugged, verdant terrain as we head north. It’s amazing how empty much of the countryside looks. Empty enough that our sighting of a sizeable, brand-new and rather beautiful concrete bridge across a valley prompts us to leave the motorway in an effort to get the Dacia close to it. It’ll make a good photo, reckons Papior, and it dawns on me that this massive edifice is a fine example of no-nonsense engineering with a distinct purpose, just like this Dacia is. Not that we know what the bridge’s purpose actually is.
There’s plenty of time to muse on that as we try to get closer along a promising dirt track that turns out to be a dead end. Papior tries Google Maps, which sends us away from the bridge (by now, we’re thinking it could be a huge irrigation viaduct) and away from the motorway too. But not for long. We swing left at a small roundabout and within a couple of hundred metres come upon what appears to be a semi-abandoned village. There are boarded-up houses, crumbling houses, a rather fine old brick and plaster warehouse and, at the end of the road, a lone and rather appealing old crane. It sits on a cobbled platform beside a railway line. This is presumably the one-time goods station of Cañaveral.
It’s an intriguingly spooky place, although not entirely unoccupied, the heart of the town some distance from this active but still rather forlorn section of railway. Which has a dirt track running beside it. We head down this, back under the motorway on another false trail before finally getting onto a dirt road taking us to the very foot of the bridge’s fat pillars. The Sandero has the traction and ground clearance for this excursion (the Stepway would presumably be even better) besides feeling robustly rattle-free. Only a section of washboard has the dashboard quivering on its mounts. In Morocco, this is the kind of terrain that many a Sandero will deal with daily, and although it could use a more cushioned ride, it’s undoubtedly a high-mileage survivor, as reliability surveys attest. It feels happier on motorways, though, as all cars do.
Where we’re surprised to be doing a lot of overtaking. That’s partly because we’re behind schedule, but also because the Sandero turns out to be rather good at cruising. It has five speeds, as you’d expect given its price and the diminutive engine, but that means you’re usually running close to peak puff, making a 120-140km/h pace pretty effortless. It’ll run faster too, but we don’t need a fat euro-denominated speeding fine. Keeping in this speed band could be easier, though, because the speedo’s km/h markings are unreadable.
Einarbb
Suspension probably lacks travel
So you receive a harsh jolt when the suspension reaches it's bumpstops. The difference with R4 and R5 was the massive travel their suspension's offered. That however meant both leaned quite inevitably more in corners and quite likely their suspensions probably required few fractions of a secod longer to settle down after a large bump. Aspects that tend to be harshly criticized generally by Autocar testers in recent years.
jerry99
Suspension travel
The older French designs had larger travel on softer springs BUT also used purer geometry that retained the contact patch perpendicular to the road. This meant that pushing on despite the body roll gave plenty of grip and still retained bump absorption. If you really wanted higher cornering limits bigger anti roll bars and stronger dampers could be fitted whilst still retaining much of the ride quality and grip. Unfortunately most modern reviews seem to look for a stiff front end suspension before considering handling balances that can offer more with a longer travel setup.
Recently the French have dropped the geometric purity from their suspension designs which means shorter travel springs are a necessity to retain desirable road holding at the expense of bump absorption. This may make sense in France where road quality has improved massively but it is more difficult to understand if the cars are still aiming to be sold to countries with poorer roads. That said modern European cars seem able to cope with a surprising amount of punishment from poor roads.
streaky
Bring back soft French suspensions - we need them in the UK!
They were better than that. I can remember years ago riding in a Renault 16 which leaned into corners but glided along serenely the rest of the time. If you saw one going at speed along a bumpy road you'd see all the wheels frantically pattering up and down while the body stayed absolutely level. I can also remember my uncle inadvertently taking a hump-back bridge in a 5 at what would normally have been far too fast. The car nearly took off but then crouched down on its springs, again staying absolutely level, before rising up to normal ride height in a single beautifully damped motion. They just don't make cars ride like that any more - more's the pity. I'm waiting with interest to read reports on the new suspension that Citroen are touting; if it gets anywhere near to riding like French cars of old, I might just go out and buy one!
Jeremy
streaky wrote:
You're not the only one!
Einarbb
Drove a R11 several times
But never along a gravel road. But heard they rode such roads with good bump absorbsion. To my recall that car had a soft comfortable ride. The unassisted stearing was quite heavy. The low powered engine made it slow to accelerate. But once at speed it cruised ok.
sierra
At a guess...
...it's the future AVE or Alta Velocidad Española (Spanish equivalant of HS1 or TGV)
PeterR
That viaduct...
is on the Madrid - Badajoz high speed line, planned to link to Lisbon eventually.
Lovema75
Ride comfort thrown under a bus.
Whoever thought we would like that? Cars seem to be manufactured for the convenience of the manufacturer, not the customer.
