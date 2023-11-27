BACK TO ALL NEWS
Last chance to save extra on a subscription before Christmas

Save 43% on a subscription to Autocar and get 13 issues for just £34.99 today
Autocar
News
1 min read
29 November 2023

Our readers are among the first to read about industry news, first drives, new models, exclusive scoops and thrilling motorsport coverage. As the unrivalled global authority in weekly car news, nothing moves in the automotive world that they won’t know about. Save 43% on a subscription to Autocar. Find out more here.

Whether you’re buying for a loved one or treating yourself, a subscription to Autocar is the gift that’ll bring smiles to faces long after the decorations have come down. Here’s why you should get 13 issues for just £34.99 today:

With our special Christmas offer you can save £27 on the shop price, you’ll be giving your loved one the gift of time well spent, indulging in their greatest passion. What’s more, a weekly dose of Autocar will bring breaking motoring news and entertainment, well into next year. Read more here.

Want Autocar on the go? Add digital access to your subscription to read on any device, whether it’s iPhone/iPad, Android devices or Windows tablets.

Subscribers also get access to exclusive events, discounts on tickets, regular additional content and unforgettable experiences with Subscriber Extra.

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 26 December 2023 at 23:59. For more details, visit www.themagazineshop.com

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

