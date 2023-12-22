How the RAC deals with Christmas Breakdowns

Being stranded at the roadside this Christmas without vehicle breakdown cover could cost you at least £150 if you call out one of the rescue organisations.

That’s a big sum, especially when most cries for help concern a simple failed battery (prices for a new one start at £45).

Membership is extra, by the way, and more expensive when purchased at the roadside (most organisations won’t let you buy it cheaper online).

It’s just another thing to worry about when planning that long drive to friends and family this Christmas, others including checking your car’s fuel, lights, oil, water, electrics and rubber – what the AA calls ‘flower’ – along with the traffic and weather reports.

Last year, the AA estimated that between 23 and 24 December alone, 17 million cars would be on the roads, among the busiest being the M25, the M5 between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, the M6 around Birmingham and the M1 from Luton northwards.

Expect them to be no less busy this year, especially with the prospect of rail strikes still lingering.

So you can expect to encounter some queues as you deliver pressies or hurry to the folks for Christmas dinner. But vehicle breakdowns as well? Modern cars don’t conk out, do they?

In fact, most of them aren’t that modern.

The average car is now 8.4 years old – the highest figure since records began – while 10 million date back to before 2008.

Not only that, but as the cost of living rises, more than a third of young drivers, for example, have been cutting back on maintaining them.