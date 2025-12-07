A British Isles crew kept up the best traditions of entente cordiale on the recent FIA e-Rallye Monte-Carlo as they twirled a pretty, French blue Alpine A290 GTS around some of the world's most famous rally stages.

Richard Crozier and co-driver Craig Parry joined forces for the first time to dive into the oldest, most prestigious and best-established eco rally, and they emerged with tired smiles, a clutch full of memories and a taste for more.

Remarkably, this was the 30th edition of Monte Carlo's e-Rally, the jewel of the FIA's Bridgestone Eco Rally Cup. A bumper 62 entries lined up, representing 18 nations and 17 car marques, competing over 231km of regularity stages and a total distance of 1078km.

Crozier is an 18-year rally veteran and clerk of the course for Britain's round of the series, held in Dundee in July, but Parry is a relative newcomer to motorsport. By day, he's an engineering geologist for Atkins Réalis, a partner of the Alpine Formula 1 team. It was the link that helped lever the duo into a factory-supported, standard, road-going A290, in Alpine's 70th anniversary year.

For Crozier, the e-Monte offered a fact-finding mission to carry lessons back to his event in Dundee, and for both it also represented a marked step up in competition, in a form of motorsport centred on average rather than outright speed. It's a skillset that requires a different kind of precision.

"Compared with regularity events I'd done in the UK this was a completely different kettle of fish," says Parry. "These were my first night stages, on stages such as the famous Col de Turini, which added complexity. Lots of hairpins! Also the average speeds you have to maintain are set higher.

"On UK events you don't have to make a huge amount of corrections to keep to your average if your calibrations are good. But here in the hairpins we were lifting rear wheels and tri-podding corners. As the navigator, if Richard takes a shorter line to hold his speed through a corner I have to work out in the moment how many metres we have cut from the driving line.