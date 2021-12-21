The best books for car enthusiasts at Christmas 2021

So you've read the festive double issue of Autocar magazine from cover to cover twice already, and it's not even time for Christmas dinner? You need to add one of the following to your reading list.

Our writers have each chosen a tome from their personal shelves that they think is well worth your time.

Watching the Wheels - Damon Hill

We ran a similar feature to this about five years ago (we do continue to have new ideas, I promise) and in it one of my colleagues picked out Damon Hill’s autobiography, which I had never read. Now I have. And what an amazing read it was.

While he’s the son of a Formula 1 champion, no privilege or leg-up found its way to his racing career – quite the opposite, in fact. It’s not rags to riches or adversity to triumph but somewhere in the middle: a genuinely interesting, inspiring tale of a real person working hard to achieve something quite remarkable, with humility, awareness and a sense of perspective for a world outside the paddock.

How to Keep your Volkswagen Alive: A Manual of Step-by-Step Procedures for the Compleat Idiot - John Muir