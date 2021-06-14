BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar's Great Women podcast: Manchester City women's football team

We chat to Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes and Esme Morgan about the rise of the women’s game, their heroes and why they’re confident for the future
Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 June 2021

Tune into our new series of Autocar podcasts, where this issue we talk to Manchester City’s Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes and Esme Morgan about their training regime, what it feels like to play in front of 30,000 fans and how your teammates react when you get your GCSE results on the way to a big game.

Houghton, Stokes and Morgan are three of the stars of the Manchester City women’s football team, with all three having won major trophies and also been heavily involved in the England set-up. Houghton is currently captain for both club and country, while Stokes has earned 56 caps for England. Morgan, despite only being 20, has been with Man City since she was 15 years old, in that time earning a Women’s FA Cup. 

About the podcast

The Autocar Great Women podcast is a new series designed to build on the ground-breaking Great Women initiative that Autocar has been running for six years, promoting the brightest and best talent in the automotive industry. 

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and learning how their experiences have shaped our industry today. We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader, a 30-year industry veteran, or someone just starting out in their career. Covering loads of fascinating subjects, we’ll be speaking to all sorts of people from both inside and outside the industry.

How to listen

This is the easy bit. You can listen in right here using the web player above, or download and stream on whatever digital listening device you choose, as every podcast will be available via https://autocargreatwomen1.libsyn.com/website.

Get in touch

We’d love to hear from you, so send any suggestions or queries to autocar.events@haymarket.com

