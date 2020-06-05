Autocar weekly round-up: The three-wheel Fiesta, Noble's giant-killer and more

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that has happened in the world of motoring over the past few days.

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé has finally been unwrapped, and it has already become one of the most talked-about new cars of the year. Headline features include a new platform, a 369bhp range-topper and improved driving dynamics, but there’s no distracting from the polarising front-end styling. The new, 'more vertical' grille is said to be inspired by BMWs of old and is a radical departure from the design of other current BMW models. Full details below.

2020 BMW 4 Series Coupé revealed with dramatic new look

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

We make no secret of our adoration for the Alpine A110. In fact, it’s one of our favourite sports cars in recent memory. But how is it best served? To find out if you can improve upon automotive perfection, we gathered a standard A110, the firmer A110 S and the specially modified Life110 and set about choosing a winner.

