BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar name that car quiz: convertibles edition
UP NEXT
Will Apple's autonomous car soon become reality?

Autocar name that car quiz: convertibles edition

Think you know a thing or two about cars? Test your knowledge with the Autocar quiz
Autocar
News
1 min read
12 August 2022

This week the UK finds itself in the grips of a heatwave, and what better way is there to enjoy the sunshine than with a commemoration of convertibles?

Take a look through the gallery above and see if you can identify each make and model we’ve cropped, zoomed, or otherwise disguised. You’ll find the answers on the final slide.

When you're finished, why not try our Commonwealth Games quiz?

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.1 E220 CDI AMG Sport Cabriolet G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£15,495
30,773miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Renault MEGANE 1.8T R.S.300 Trophy EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£33,000
7,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£11,000
14,173miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Audi A6 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£15,995
50,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Peugeot 207 1.4 HDi S 3dr (a/c)
2009
£799
113,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Dual VVT-i TR Euro 4 (s/s) 5dr
2009
£2,490
109,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,390
27,165miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen UP 1.0 High Up! Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,599
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320d Sport Plus Edition Touring Euro 5 5dr
2010
£3,689
176,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
BMW M8 2022 001 cornering
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2022 UK review
ferrari 296 gtb 2022 001 cornering front Richard Lane
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 001 cornering front
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review
Sutton CS850R Mustang 2022 UK review

View all latest drives