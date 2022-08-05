BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar’s name that car quiz: Commonwealth Games edition

Take the Autocar quiz to prove you know a thing or two about motoring
5 August 2022

Know your Holdens from your Hondas? Could you pick a Vauxhall Astra VXR out from a crowd of regular hatchbacks?

In this week’s Autocar quiz we’re celebrating the Commonwealth Games with a mix of cars connected to the competing nations. Take a look through the gallery above and see if you can identify each make and model we’ve cropped, zoomed, or otherwise disguised.

You’ll find the answers on the final slide.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 5 August 2022

8/15, bit poor I know.

