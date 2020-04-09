Autocar Lunchbox: Super estate drag race, best of Bangle and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Draggin' wagons

This week’s a bit of a drag, isn’t it? And not the good kind. To compensate, why not kick back and watch us tear up our favourite runway in three of the fastest production estate cars on the planet. Can a tuned Audi RS6 V10 hold a candle to the AMG E63 S and Porsche Panamera Turbo? Only one way to find out…

PHOTO OF THE DAY

High rollers

Have you ever watched a taxi driver going about their day and thought it looked stressful? Well, imagine multiplying the value of the car tenfold and still having to negotiate London's manic rush hour while remaining calm and wearing your nicest suit? Welcome to the high-stakes world of urban chauffering. We gave it a try with a pristine Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Confessions of a Rolls-Royce Phantom chauffeur

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Keep on combusting

"The technology around synthetic fuels is still being developed, but if you consider that it can be produced using solar energy, easily transported and then pumped [into cars] as we know today, there are potential benefits in terms of emissions and practicality that I’m keen to explore."

McLaren is advancing plans to create a development car that runs on synthetic fuel to prove the technology’s validity as an alternative to battery-electric vehicles for lowering the ecological impact of motoring, COO Jens Ludmann has revealed.