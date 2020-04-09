Autocar Lunchbox: Super estate drag race, best of Bangle and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Back to the Seventies
We haven’t had much in the way of new metal to gawp at recently, so we were especially excited to get our first look at Caterham’s new Super Seven 1600, which puts a retro spin on the brand’s entry-level 270. The seventies-style two-seater features tapered front wings, 14in alloy wheels and a rear-mounted wheel carrier, but the package isn’t purely aesthetic - under the bonnet is a DCOE fuel injection system which provides the growl of a proper old-school rally car.
New Caterham Super Seven 1600 revives spirit of the Seventies
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
