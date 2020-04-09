Autocar Lunchbox: Super estate drag race, best of Bangle and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
9 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Back to the Seventies

We haven’t had much in the way of new metal to gawp at recently, so we were especially excited to get our first look at Caterham’s new Super Seven 1600, which puts a retro spin on the brand’s entry-level 270. The seventies-style two-seater features tapered front wings, 14in alloy wheels and a rear-mounted wheel carrier, but the package isn’t purely aesthetic - under the bonnet is a DCOE fuel injection system which provides the growl of a proper old-school rally car.

New Caterham Super Seven 1600 revives spirit of the Seventies

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Draggin' wagons

This week’s a bit of a drag, isn’t it? And not the good kind. To compensate, why not kick back and watch us tear up our favourite runway in three of the fastest production estate cars on the planet. Can a tuned Audi RS6 V10 hold a candle to the AMG E63 S and Porsche Panamera Turbo? Only one way to find out…

PHOTO OF THE DAY

High rollers

Have you ever watched a taxi driver going about their day and thought it looked stressful? Well, imagine multiplying the value of the car tenfold and still having to negotiate London's manic rush hour while remaining calm and wearing your nicest suit? Welcome to the high-stakes world of urban chauffering. We gave it a try with a pristine Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Confessions of a Rolls-Royce Phantom chauffeur

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Keep on combusting

"The technology around synthetic fuels is still being developed, but if you consider that it can be produced using solar energy, easily transported and then pumped [into cars] as we know today, there are potential benefits in terms of emissions and practicality that I’m keen to explore."

McLaren is advancing plans to create a development car that runs on synthetic fuel to prove the technology’s validity as an alternative to battery-electric vehicles for lowering the ecological impact of motoring, COO Jens Ludmann has revealed.

McLaren advocates synthetic fuel as alternative to EVs

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Never out of style

Few designers have split public opinion quite like Chris Bangle. Even today, some argue his approach to design produced the most unpalatable BMWs in the company’s history. Others insist his brilliant pencil strokes finally lured BMW out of the styling rut it was stuck in while inspiring scores of rivals to take new design approaches of their own. We run through some of his best - and most controversial - works.

Never dull: the car designs of Chris Bangle

POPULAR OPINION

Raring to race again 

Our world may be on hold, but imagine the release of energy when real life can start again. It’s a warm thought to cling to, even if we have no clue when that time might come. There's a wealth of exciting motorsport events to get ready for, as Damien Smith demonstrates. 

Racing lines: Looking to a brighter future​

