Autocar Lunchbox: Motoring's best liveries, E34 BMW 5 Series driven and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Bigger Bentayga? You betcha!
You know how you thought the Bentley Bentayga was quite a large car? Well get ready for something even bigger… Crewe is set to replace its ageing Mulsanne saloon flagship with a new range-topping SUV, CEO Adrian Hallmark has hinted. The new model could potentially sit at the top of an extended range of SUVs complementing the Bentayga, which has already transformed the brand's sales volumes and accounted for 47% of Bentleys sold last year.
