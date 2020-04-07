Autocar Lunchbox: Motoring's best liveries, E34 BMW 5 Series driven and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Messing with classics

Ah, the restomod. To some, the idea of stuffing modern mechanicals inside a motoring icon is nothing short of sacrilege, but to others, it’s the best of both worlds. So, then, what do we think? To reach a definitive conclusion, we gathered an Alfaholics GTA-R, a JIA Interceptor R and a Tuthill Porsche 911 and headed to our favourite track for a group test with a difference.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

This week, we’ve been fiercely debating the best liveries and colour schemes of all time, and we reckon we’ve finally come up with a definitive list. Lotus was no stranger to iconic colour schemes on its race cars, from the early British Racing Green with a yellow stripe to the Gold Leaf colours used in the late 1960s. There’s one, though, that stands out above all others: the black-and-gold John Player Special livery that Lotus sported in Formula 1 between 1972 and 1978. Take a look at the rest below.

Most iconic car colour schemes in history

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Russians are very nationalistic and the Lada brand is a Russian brand. It’s part of the history of Russia and it’s important not to lose those roots. You have to be proud of where you’re from.”

We don’t talk about Russia’s automotive output a lot, and that’s because domestic brands there don’t have much in the way of global reach. But that could be about to change, as we discovered when we visited the thriving, colossal headquarters of revived value brand Lada.