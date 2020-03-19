Autocar lunchbox: Lotus revives the wedge, BMW fronts up and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place.
Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Light the grille
The next-generation BMW 4 Series will feature broadly similar styling to last year’s bold Concept 4 Series, as evidenced by a recently spotted prototype with gaping upright kidney grilles, as opposed to the previous car’s horizontally aligned items. Critics have lamented Munich’s recent trend towards massive front air intakes, but BMW product boss Peter Henrich is ‘convinced’ that a bold approach is the way to go.
Add your comment