Autocar lunchbox: Lotus revives the wedge, BMW fronts up and more

Pick-up mega test

Does your job require you to traverse tough terrain and lug large loads? Sounds like you need a good old-fashioned pick-up truck, and we subjected five of the UK’s most popular to an arduous off-road battle in our favourite abandoned quarry. But we didn’t call it a day after picking our winner, putting it up against a real icon of mud-plugging to see if it really deserves the crown.

Telling porkies

Our Toyota Corolla long-termer has lots of handy storage units, which is part of the reason it makes such a faultless family runabout. But the car’s custodian, James Attwood, recently discovered that the car’s cavernous cubbies also made it very easy for someone to hide pork pie and sweet wrappers after a long day on the road. The culprit is still at large.

Toyota Corolla 2020 long-term review

“A Range Rover may be expensive, but think how many cars you’re getting: hatchback, estate, off-roader, tow car, luxury car, workhorse…”

In today’s nearly-new buying guide, we’re taking a look at a British SUV that’s truly fit for a queen. Land Rover's luxury off-roader has always placed an emphasis on well-roundedness, and the fact you can buy a clean example of the current model for as little as £33,000 only serves to enhance its appeal.

Nearly-new buying guide: Range Rover Mk4