Autocar Lunchbox: Leggy Lamborghinis, future of fast Fords and more

New Mustang to go four-wheel drive with hybrid V8​

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Supercar showdown

We love the Lamborghini Huracan Evo’s naturally aspirated engine, its sense of theatre and drama - it’s all that a supercar should be. But is it keen enough to drive on a circuit?

The McLaren 600LT is undoubtedly sharp to drive - the turbocharged 600LT is one of McLaren’s most focussed and enjoyable cars to date. But can it shake off a Huracan Evo on track, and more importantly, can it provide more fun while it’s trying? Join us with two of our favourite supercars at our favourite track for a fast-paced, high-volume showdown.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The ultimate endurance racer

What does a Lambo V12 look like after nearly 300,000 miles? Well, if you take care of it properly (and rebuild it when necessary), not too bad, actually. We meet race instructor Simon George, whose 268,000-mile Murcielago is still going strong, despite once hitting a tree front-on at 40mph. Is it still as special as the day it left Sant'Agata? Find out below.

Driving a Lamborghini Murcielago with 258k miles on the clock

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Ford shifts focus

“As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus."