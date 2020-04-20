Autocar Lunchbox: Leggy Lamborghinis, future of fast Fords and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
20 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Mustang Sall-EV

Ford’s muscle car icon, the Mustang, will enter its next generation in 2022 – and Autocar understands it will be brought into a new era with its first hybrid powertrain.

An electrified variant of the Mustang will join the electric Mustang Mach-E, which is due to be delivered to customers from this autumn, as Ford’s electrification roll-out gathers momentum. Ford plans to launch 18 mild-hybrid and full-hybrid models by 2022, and the next Mustang is thought to be one of those.

New Mustang to go four-wheel drive with hybrid V8​

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Supercar showdown

We love the Lamborghini Huracan Evo’s naturally aspirated engine, its sense of theatre and drama - it’s all that a supercar should be. But is it keen enough to drive on a circuit?

The McLaren 600LT is undoubtedly sharp to drive - the turbocharged 600LT is one of McLaren’s most focussed and enjoyable cars to date. But can it shake off a Huracan Evo on track, and more importantly, can it provide more fun while it’s trying? Join us with two of our favourite supercars at our favourite track for a fast-paced, high-volume showdown. 

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The ultimate endurance racer

What does a Lambo V12 look like after nearly 300,000 miles? Well, if you take care of it properly (and rebuild it when necessary), not too bad, actually. We meet race instructor Simon George, whose 268,000-mile Murcielago is still going strong, despite once hitting a tree front-on at 40mph. Is it still as special as the day it left Sant'Agata? Find out below. 

Driving a Lamborghini Murcielago with 258k miles on the clock

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Ford shifts focus

“As a result of pan-European emissions standards, increased CO2 taxation and the high cost of developing an RS with some form of electrification for a relatively low volume of vehicles, we are not planning another RS version of the Focus."

Bad news for fans of Ford's lairy Focus RS, as it's emerged the company is not planning to revive the hottest of its hot hatches for a fourth-generation. The brand was understood to need a high-output, full-hybrid powertrain at its disposal, but given the RS's low sales figures, a hybridised version of the Mustang makes more business sense.

Ford: No plans for a fourth-generation Focus RS​

FROM THE ARCHIVE

The original pocket rocket

Italian tuner Abarth offers a dizzying array of hot Fiat 500s these days, but back in 1966, there was just one, and it only packed 3bhp more than the standard car. We drove both to see if spicier mechanicals improved Turin's iconic city car.

Throwback Thursday 1966: the Fiat 500 and Abarth 595

POPULAR OPINION

Crash and dash

The British Touring Car Championship is loved by fans for producing great racing – which inevitably creates plenty of drama and the occasional dash of controversy. Autocar will again back the series when the 2020 season finally resumes, so to whet your appetite for whenever that might be, here are five of the most dramatic title showdowns in the BTCC’s history.

Opinion: were these the five best BTCC title battles of all time?

