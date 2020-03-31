Autocar Lunchbox: Green Jeeps, motorsport goes digital and more

A big moment for Aston, this. The British brand’s prospects of survival have long been uncertain, but it seems a substantial cash injection from Formula 1 team Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll could bring stability, in the short term at least. The firm says it has enough money to last for the next 12 months, and has confirmed that it will launch a factory-backed F1 team for the 2021 season.
Aston seals funds for DBX production, but issues long-term warning
You know Ultima, the Leicester-based brand that stuffs insane 1200bhp V8 motors into carbonfibre shells that weigh just 950kg? Well, its products were not always so space-age. Back in 1986, we drove the company’s eponymous debut model from the factory to London’s Leicester Square (much to the chagrin of Her Majesty’s Finest) before letting it loose on the country lanes for which it was designed. Forget the useless wing mirrors, fragile body panels and Renault-derived mechanicals, this truly was a Group C prototype for the road.
From the archive: Ultima first drive
You may have noticed there’s not much in the way of motorsport on television of late. Covid-19 has forced everyone into their living rooms, including top F1, BTCC, Nascar and Formula E racers. But there is something to fill that void: virtual motorsport. Leading esports companies and major motorsport promoters have been rapidly organising online events, featuring a fascinating mix of ‘real-world’ racing drivers and esports stars. So can simulated racing replace the real thing? James Attwood takes a look.
Opinion: Can virtual racing replace the real thing?
