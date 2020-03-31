Autocar Lunchbox: Green Jeeps, motorsport goes digital and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

That Mégane-do attitude

If you want to go fast around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a front-wheel-drive production car, the Renault Mégane RS is your answer. The Renault Sport Mégane R26R was the first to do it, then came the Mégane 275 Trophy-R. It did a similar thing again: with no more power (271bhp) than the Renault Sport Mégane Trophy that spawned it. And now there's the very latest 2020 Rénault Megane RS 300 Trophy-R, which again loses its rear seats and very many kilos, gains a lot in price, and laps the Nürburgring in just 7min 40sec. We drive all three to find out just how Dieppe does it.

Autocar Heroes: Renault's Nürburgring specials - the world's best hot hatchbacks?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Panda bears fruit for Fiat

Ahh, is there any automotive sight so cheering as that of an original Fiat Panda conquering terrain that would thwart most of today’s slick 4x4 SUVs? Perhaps not, which is why the plucky hatchback has made its way into our list of the most groundbreaking SUVs of all time. From the turn of the century’s early efforts right the way through to the Tesla Model S, these are the cars that really helped four-wheel-drive technology to gain traction.

The most groundbreaking 4x4 vehicles in history​

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"This gives the necessary stability to reset the business for its long-term future. We have a clear plan to make this happen, including Aston Martin entering an F1 works team next season and I look forward to working with the management team to deliver this programme.”