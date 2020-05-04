Autocar Lunchbox: Fast BMWs over the years, buying a Cosworth icon and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Punchy Pug

Peugeot's new era of design is in full swing, and the 308 family hatch is next in line for a revamp. Arriving in 2022 atop the now-commonplace EMP2 platform, the VW Golf rival will be available with a range of combustion and hybrid powertrains, but it's the 300bhp hot hatch range-topper we're really excited about... Get all the details below.

Next-gen Peugeot 308 to get 300bhp-plus performance version

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Feeling coupe-d up

What’s the best recipe for an engaging sports coupé? You’ll get very different answers depending on which manufacturer you ask. The Porsche 718 Cayman T and Alpine A110 bring mid- and mid-rear engine layouts and turbocharged four-cylinder engines, while BMW and Toyota opt for six-cylinder muscle mounted at the front for the M2 Competition and all-new Supra.

To find out which formula gets it right, we pit all four against eachother at our favourite circuit.