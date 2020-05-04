Autocar Lunchbox: Fast BMWs over the years, buying a Cosworth icon and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
4 May 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Punchy Pug 

Peugeot's new era of design is in full swing, and the 308 family hatch is next in line for a revamp. Arriving in 2022 atop the now-commonplace EMP2 platform, the VW Golf rival will be available with a range of combustion and hybrid powertrains, but it's the 300bhp hot hatch range-topper we're really excited about... Get all the details below. 

Next-gen Peugeot 308 to get 300bhp-plus performance version

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Feeling coupe-d up

What’s the best recipe for an engaging sports coupé? You’ll get very different answers depending on which manufacturer you ask. The Porsche 718 Cayman T and Alpine A110 bring mid- and mid-rear engine layouts and turbocharged four-cylinder engines, while BMW and Toyota opt for six-cylinder muscle mounted at the front for the M2 Competition and all-new Supra.

To find out which formula gets it right, we pit all four against eachother at our favourite circuit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...

Read our review

Car review
BMW M3

BMW M3

You’d imagine that a higher roofline and four doors would hinder the BMW M3 saloon’s capabilities compared to the M4, but you'd be wrong

Read our review
Back to top

PHOTO OF THE DAY

M's the word

Now *that* is how you do a press shot. The angular, angry E30 M3 is one of the most iconic and collectable cars from BMW's performance portfolio, but it's far from the only jewel in the M division's crown. Join us for a look back at the brand's 50-year history.

History of the BMW M division - picture special

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Cos (you're) worth it

"This is the ultimate cult car. The one we all wanted. The poster on the wall. Low-mileage examples can go for £80,000 and, once one sells to a collector for that sort of money, it commands the price for all the others." 

No, James Wills from Auto Dynamix isn't talking about a Lamborghini Miura or Lancia Stratos. This is a performance car with much more obvious blue collar origins. The Ford Escort RS Cosworth is an absolute fan favourite - what with its whopping great rear spoiler, huge turbo and highly tuneable motor - but prices are on the up. If you fancy getting one while you still can, read our used buying guide.

Used car buying guide: Ford Escort RS Cosworth

Advertisement
Back to top

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Sayonara, spines...

How will a proper road trip be negotiated by a ‘prototype’-style modern Le Mans racer for the road, a road-converted GTE-class competition machine and a sports car with very serious circuit abilities? What kind of road-going existence are you in for in each of them – and would you be crazy to contemplate it? To find out, back in 2017 we embarked on a long voyage in the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Ford GT and Radical RXC Turbo. Find out how it went below. 

Ford GT vs Radical RXC Turbo vs Porsche 911 GT3 RS: supercar battle

POPULAR OPINION

Getting the Crewe back together

By the time you read this, the first Rolls-Royce workers will be back on the factory floor in Goodwood, West Sussex, picking up the tools they downed when lockdown was announced. What's more, Bentley is getting back to work, with just 3% of its customers cancelling orders during the lockdown. Jim Holder ponders why luxury is leading the way for Britain's automotive industry in the wake of the pandemic. 

Opinion: Luxury leads the way as UK car production resumes​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

 

You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.

289

27 April 2020

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

 

You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)

289

27 April 2020

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

One might feel awfully sorry for S T R E A K Y, that of all people, you speak for him/her. Perhaps S T R E A K Y needs your assistance, poor S T R E A K Y, woe is S T R E A K Y.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...