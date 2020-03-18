Autocar lunchbox: BMW 7 Series plugs in, history of hot Hondas and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more, all in one place.
Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Electric 7 Series
The next generation of BMW’s luxury flagship will have an all-electric powertrain option, it has been confirmed. Arriving in 2022, the new 7 Series will take on Jaguar’s radically reinvented XJ and the new Mercedes EQS in the increasingly competitive electric luxury saloon segment. It will also offer petrol, diesel and PHEV versions, but we’re not expecting the current car’s thumping V12 to be carried over.
BMW confirms next 7 Series to be petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric
Add your comment