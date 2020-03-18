Autocar lunchbox: BMW 7 Series plugs in, history of hot Hondas and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

VTEC deep dive

The current Civic Type R is one of the best hot hatchbacks on the market. With a lairy aerodynamic bodykit, 300bhp four-cylinder engine and genuine daily usability, it’s beaten back competition from Volkswagen, Ford and Renault, but is far from the first of its kind. We wanted to see just how far Honda’s performance division has come in the past two decades, so we took the Civic to meet its Integra Type R ancestor to see what’s changed, and explained how Honda’s trademark VTEC technology makes for a truly addictive power delivery.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Valkyrie hits the road

We first saw Aston Martin’s 1160bhp Valkyrie hypercar way back in 2017, and it won’t be long now until we finally get to try it out for the first time. Yes, the insane Cosworth V12-powered two-seater has donned a pair of numberplates and hit public Tarmac for the first time, and looks no less jaw-dropping than it did lapping Silverstone at the British GP last year.

Aston Martin Valkyrie: road testing begins ahead of deliveries

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“My daily driver is a black 360 Challenge Stradale. I’ve owned it for eight years and done 50,000 miles in it. I go to the shops and take my kids to school in it.”

We’ve been looking back at when we met Scott Chivers, the man who buys battered Ferraris that most collectors would shy away from. His bare-bones ‘Ratarossa’ is our pick of the fleet, its rather sorry-looking bodywork concealing one of the finest 12-cylinder motors of all time, as well as a surprisingly solid chassis.