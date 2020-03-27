Autocar Lunchbox: 1957 Lotus Seven driven, WRC controversy and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Aston Martin will hope to get its expansion plans back on track by launching the 542bhp DBX in spring 2020 - the first SUV in the company's 107-year history. So, is it a match for a Lamborghini Urus? We rode along with the car’s chief chassis engineer, before taking the wheel ourselves, to find out.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Welcome to the Autostadt, home to the rarest and most important Volkswagens ever built. This fantastically clean example of the iconic Type 2 Microbus was used to transport fizzy drinks for German brand Sinalco, and it’s just one of many vehicles at the museum which played a fundamental role in bringing motoring to the masses.

Virtual Tour: Treasures of the official VW museum

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Be in no doubt that only a smattering of road-legal cars (and certainly very few with four usable seats) could keep up with the Taycan Turbo in the real world.”

Porsche’s first electric car has finally landed in the UK, and Lawrence Allan has been finding out whether the Turbo variant’s 671bhp and ‘hilarious’ levels of acceleration make any sense on our potholed and crumbling road network.

Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 UK review

FROM THE ARCHIVE