Autocar Lunchbox: 1957 Lotus Seven driven, WRC controversy and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place.
Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Seat ain't so...
The long-serving Alhambra MPV will end production at the end of this month after a decade on sale, Seat has confirmed. The Ford Galaxy rival has been produced at the Volkswagen Group's AutoEuropa plant in Portugal since the first generation was launched in 1995. The VW Sharan, with which the Alhambra shares all but its badge, will soldier on for now, however.
Add your comment