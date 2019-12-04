From the archive: Goading the Mercedes-Benz Grosser

"The road to Craven Arms was also a twisty and narrow one, and often I had to use the full power of the engine to overtake. The response to the kickdown of the gears [the 'box was a four-speed planetary automatic] was instantaneous and she fairly leapt past slow-moving traffic – all 21 feet of her. But neither her length nor her width were ever an embarrassment, and I soon forgot that I had so much following on behind, although some of those I overtook must have thought they were being passed by a passenger train.

"She could be steered to a hair and I was amazed to find that her vast wheelbase did nothing to detract from the cornering ability. By moving a lever on the control column to put her on hard ride, roll was almost completely eliminated, even when cornering enthusiastically.

"If the trip to the circuit was memorable, it had served merely as an appetiser to the trip home, for I had discovered that The Long Mother could be driven in almost the same fashion as the E-Type Jaguar which I once owned and treasured. In my hurry to get home for dinner, I was perhaps assisted by a tiny speck in the mirror which I recognised as a Ford Mustang.

"When finally I came to a built-up area, I slowed down to the legal limit and seemed to barely crawl along. My shadow behind seized the opportunity to close up on my back bumper, but obviously felt that it would be unfair to go past whilst I was being so law-abiding. But I had my beady eye on him, and as the derestriction sign loomed up, I saw him stiffen as he kicked down on his automatic transmission. I just happened to be doing the same thing at the same time, not in a competitive spirit, you understand, but only to get back up to 70mph as quickly as may be.

"I could almost see the look of bewilderment on the poor fellow's face as The Long Mother gathered up her skirts and drew away quietly but firmly. There he was, hood down, foot down, Les Leston go-faster gloves and all, and this great freight train was pulling away. How I wished for the freedom of the Continent as the open, three-lane road with not a car in sight unfolded ahead of me..."

Returning to Oulton Park the next day for qualifying, Ireland was asked if he would take the Grosser around the circuit with the white flag at the end of the race, an offer he accepted with "great glee".

"I wasn't able to really have her head on all the corners," he relayed, "as there were marshals clearing the track of oil and things, but at Lodge, I changed down to second and really leaned on the suspension. As I could see I wasn't going to get round without using a fair amount of grass and scaring my passenger more than he was already, I gave the old girl a flick of the steering wheel and all the throttle. And just like a thoroughbred, the tail went out, a little opposite lock, a suggestion of a wiggle and we were doing 5000rpm and heading up to the pits."