Undesirable when getting to know a highly extroverted car: an audience.

Only moments ago, our pit garage at Anglesey Circuit was vacant apart from a new Maserati dripping with carbon and malevolence, plus associated stacks of warmer-coddled slicks and trolley-mounted air-jack canisters.

But that was before Elliot, who attends to this car's specific needs, fired life into its straight-piped twin-turbo V6.

A spectacular, curiously Nascar-style idle quickly drew a crowd around the so-called Beast of Modena (so-called by the pom-pom-waving Maserati press department, admittedly). And because the V6 sips half a gallon of criminally expensive 102-octane warming through, there has been ample time for that crowd to swell.

This level of attention is completely understandable. Just 62 slant-nosed MCXtremas will exist and only a small fraction of those will ever chomp through the brake pads with which they left the Viale Ciro Menotti plant. Such is the life of a 'collectible'.

This car, however, belongs to Mike Hilton, and as well as being the only example sold to the UK, it is also the most thrashed MCXtrema globally. Maserati is taking a deep interest in how it fares, though Elliot says maintenance hasn't been troubling and reliability is good.

Which isn't to say cheap. Tyres are three grand a pop and on high-speed circuits fuel consumption is three litres a minute. And try not to ding it. The body is full carbonfibre.

Peer inside the wheel wells and you'll see quick-release latches for the vast clamshells. You can't exactly repair it piecemeal.

Eventually, the car is ready to be driven, and once I've wormed my way into the caged badger set that passes for the cockpit, there must be 25 onlookers, one of whom I notice is Chris Harris, formerly of this parish.