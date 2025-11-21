BACK TO ALL NEWS
Happy 130th, Skoda: how we covered brand's big moments
Happy 130th, Skoda: how we covered brand's big moments

Autocar has witnessed some of Skoda's most significant moments, with both founded back in 1895

Kris Culmer
News
5 mins read
21 November 2025

Skoda's story has been recorded in the pages of Autocar for over a century. We've sifted through the Autocar Archive to find some of Skoda's most significant moments since its inception in 1895.

1902

It took three years from the day that Václav Laurin and Václav Klement began making motorised bicycles in the faraway Kingdom of Bohemia for mention of their names to be made in The Autocar.

A London dealer of Benz cars had imported their 2bhp creation and sought to show off its capabilities in a reliability trial to Oxford. "The Hewetson Motor Bicycle is beating all competitors," claimed the advert. "Stopped and withdrew at 11.5 miles owing to short circuit" was the reality.

Enjoy full access to the complete Autocar archive at the magazineshop.com

1908

Through 1908 we were intrigued by reports of a little four-cylinder Laurin & Klement car triumphing in hillclimbs on the continent.

In December, the factory test driver, German Otto Hieronimus, rocked up at Brooklands and established a class record for a flying half-mile at 73.77mph. "Its performance will need a good deal of beating by any car of equal engine dimensions," we said.

1936-1940

At the 1936 Geneva Salon, we didn't quite know what to make of the Popular Coupé, as unconventional aesthetically as Skodas already were mechanically.

We made special note of the central fin that extended from the roof all the way down to the rear bumper and the fact that "unnecessary grilles cover the head lamps to balance the heavy radiator design, itself not very pleasing". But by 1940 we had softened and thought it represented an extreme of "ultra-smart" styling.

1946-1948

A year after hostilities in Europe ceased, Skoda resumed car production with the new 1101, a family saloon with US-influenced styling and a fascinatingly unorthodox backbone chassis; the larger Superb followed a year later.

As communists took control of the nation, a British motor industry representative reported from Mladá Boleslav that "the quality of Czechoslovak goods is improving" and "I was particularly interested in the morale of the factory workers: most of them seemed happy and hard-working".

1950-1954

"Silent running, flexible engine with high performance and low petrol consumption," began the first Skoda advert ever to appear in The Autocar, placed by the factory workers' union, Kovo.

"Elegant and beautifully designed body ensures perfect comfort. Independent front and rear suspension allows high cruising speeds even on bad roads.

The synchromesh gearchange under the steering wheel adds to the ease of handling. One shot lubrication keeps maintenance costs low". A full brand awareness campaign began after a local distributor, LC Rawlence of Surrey, was appointed four years later.

1964

In celebration of Skoda's 70th anniversary, Autocar (now minus the definite article) finally visited Mladá Boleslav. The old factory "had been bursting at the seams for some time", due to the Octavia's popularity, so a new building was erected - at an estimated cost of £50 million to produce the first all-new Skoda in three decades.

"It is equipped with the best machinery from all over the world," we reported, adding "the Westernised 1000MB is another symbol of the rapprochement taking place".

1974-1977

Skoda returned to motorsport in a big way in the 1960s-on the other side of the Iron Curtain there was even Formula Skoda for single-seater juniors. In 1974 we sampled a Skoda created for British Super Saloon racing: an S110R Coupé with the running gear and mid-mounted Chevrolet V8 from an old Formula 5000 car-mad but "of a piece".

Then in 1977 we tried the "skilfully homologated" 130RS works rally car "a quick machine for 1300cc, likened to a good twin-cam Ford Escort by those who have experienced both". We found "the rear engine gives it good traction but a tendency to understeer".

1988

"What handles like a Porsche, costs only £4200 and is more fun than a GTI?" was the question that filled the cover of Autocar-and the answer was the Skoda 136 Rapid Coupé. A brand that had been the butt of every car-related joke for a decade suddenly was appealing to enthusiasts.

"In an era of sameness, it offers a genuinely different driving experience. There's no better way to learn about every angle of handling - a sort of beginners' course to the Porsche 911, if you like," read our road test verdict.

1992

After the Velvet Revolution had brought down the communist regime, Volkswagen signed up to rejuvenate Skoda, planning £3 billion of investment in plant, technology and future model programmes.

"Our cars are better than people think they are," exports boss Jan Fechtner told us on a visit to Mladá Boleslav. "It's vital that the image is raised, so when we improve the cars, the market gives us due credit for it".

Volkswagen R&D chief Ulrich Seiffert added: "We'll be building cars that meet or exceed all European standards. You cannot survive by using yesterday's techniques". After a tour of the factory, we presciently predicted: "Quite soon, the Czechoslovaks may be having the last laugh".

2009

The global economy imploded in 2008, causing upheaval throughout the car industry. Yet while others went bankrupt or folded, Skoda was, by late 2009, already "set to emerge from the credit crisis with its reputation enhanced".

Its value proposition meant it did very well out of scrappage schemes in Europe while capitalising on the growth in the developing markets of China and particularly India, the new Superb being a real highlight. "From the single-car line-up of the early 1990s, Skoda's rise has been remarkable, and it shows little sign of diminishing," we concluded.

2016

Skoda was early to the compact SUV party, yet it struck such a chord that in 2015, by which time rivals had popped up everywhere, the kooky Yeti was selling better than ever. In admiration, we drove a four-wheel-drive example across the tough Himalayan terrain of Bhutan - the home of its mythical namesake.

"It has managed every hairy situation thrown at it with grace and emerges from our treacherous drive unscathed," we said, finding ourselves "more enamoured than we ever thought we could be with a Yeti".

2022

If we had held awards in the 1960s, perhaps Skoda might have won Best Family Car in the cheapest price category, but it would have had no hope of taking the overall honour.

Yet this is exactly what the brand achieved in 2022, and with its first bespoke electric car no less - a category in which every major manufacturer was investing billions. By this point it had firmly established a brand image of 'Simply Clever', no-nonsense practicality, and the Enyaq iV exemplified this.

"Designed by people who understand how the world works, it is a sweet spot in the family EV market," we swooned.

