Skoda's story has been recorded in the pages of Autocar for over a century. We've sifted through the Autocar Archive to find some of Skoda's most significant moments since its inception in 1895.

1902

It took three years from the day that Václav Laurin and Václav Klement began making motorised bicycles in the faraway Kingdom of Bohemia for mention of their names to be made in The Autocar.

A London dealer of Benz cars had imported their 2bhp creation and sought to show off its capabilities in a reliability trial to Oxford. "The Hewetson Motor Bicycle is beating all competitors," claimed the advert. "Stopped and withdrew at 11.5 miles owing to short circuit" was the reality.

1908

Through 1908 we were intrigued by reports of a little four-cylinder Laurin & Klement car triumphing in hillclimbs on the continent.

In December, the factory test driver, German Otto Hieronimus, rocked up at Brooklands and established a class record for a flying half-mile at 73.77mph. "Its performance will need a good deal of beating by any car of equal engine dimensions," we said.

1936-1940

At the 1936 Geneva Salon, we didn't quite know what to make of the Popular Coupé, as unconventional aesthetically as Skodas already were mechanically.

We made special note of the central fin that extended from the roof all the way down to the rear bumper and the fact that "unnecessary grilles cover the head lamps to balance the heavy radiator design, itself not very pleasing". But by 1940 we had softened and thought it represented an extreme of "ultra-smart" styling.

1946-1948

A year after hostilities in Europe ceased, Skoda resumed car production with the new 1101, a family saloon with US-influenced styling and a fascinatingly unorthodox backbone chassis; the larger Superb followed a year later.

As communists took control of the nation, a British motor industry representative reported from Mladá Boleslav that "the quality of Czechoslovak goods is improving" and "I was particularly interested in the morale of the factory workers: most of them seemed happy and hard-working".

1950-1954

"Silent running, flexible engine with high performance and low petrol consumption," began the first Skoda advert ever to appear in The Autocar, placed by the factory workers' union, Kovo.