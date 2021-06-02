Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid expands electrified SUV line-up

The Renault Captur crossover has gained a hybrid powertrain, priced from £24,500 and officially capable of returning up to 56.6mpg.

The new Captur E-Tech Hybrid is driven by a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated and two electric motors that are fed by a 1.2kW lithium ion battery. The system produces a combined 145bhp for a 0-62mph time of 10.6sec and a CO2 emissions output of 114g/km.

“The arrival of the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) version combines strong, responsive performance with low running costs,” Renault said. “After the Captur E-Tech Plug-in Hybrid, it's the most efficient and powerful version in the range.”

The HEV trim will be offered in Iconic, S Edition and RS Line trim levels, with three driving modes and front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, 18in Pasadena alloy wheels and ambient interior lighting all fitted as standard.

Three levels of regenerative braking are available, which can be set to generate energy when the car decelerates naturally, through manual braking or automatically when the driver lifts off the accelerator.

The Captur E-Tech Hybrid also gains a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, as earned by its PHEV sibling, with several active safety systems, including lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

Deliveries of the new hybrid model are due to commence this August.

