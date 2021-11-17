BACK TO ALL NEWS
REE unveils fully autonomous last-mile delivery van concept
REE unveils fully autonomous last-mile delivery van concept

Israeli EV start-up's self-driving Leopard van is intended for online retailers and technology companies
17 November 2021

Israeli start-up REE has revealed a fully autonomous last-mile delivery van concept based on its own modular EV platform. 

The Leopard is a commercial vehicle intended for delivery fleet operators, online retailers and technology companies. 

The concept measures 3.4m long and 1.4m wide, with a total footprint spanning 2.5 square metres, although customers can alter the size to suit their needs. Sizes range from 2.9m to 3.5m long, 1.2m to 1.8m wide and 1.4 to 2.2m high. It has a kerb weight of around two tonnes.

The concept has front-wheel steering and rear-wheel drive, with power supplied by a 50kWh battery. REE says its top speed is 60mph but hasn't disclosed any range figures.

“This concept showcases just one design application of our ground-breaking technology, one that answers the strategically crucial question of how to carry out autonomous zero-emissions last-mile deliveries, which has huge growth potential,” said REE co-founder and CEO Daniel Barel.

“Autonomous and electric vehicles powered by REE offer unsurpassed operational efficiency and the lowest total cost of ownership combined with full flexibility when it comes to integrating 'top hats' in virtually any size, shape or form. We’re here to make the shift to a carbon-neutral future a reality faster and at scale.”

REE says the concept is designed to maximise cargo space, thanks to its low and flat floor, claiming a maximum payload of 750kg.

The firm was founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, but has a UK base at the MIRA Technology Park in Warwickshire. It previously secured a £12.5 million investment from the UK government and partnered with a major  commercial-vehicle bodywork supplier from the US.

