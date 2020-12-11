Hyundai steps up hydrogen fuel cell commitments

Hyundai Motor Group has launched a new brand dedicated to its burgeoning hydrogen fuel cell operations.

Called 'HTWO', the new brand has been established to "help facilitate Hyundai's global fuel cell business and grow the hydrogen ecosystem". It will also see efforts to develop the brand's next-generation fuel cell system stepped up.

The forthcoming fuel cell system won't just be used in cars, with the Korean firm citing "various forms of mobility such as UAM [urban air mobility], automobiles, vessels and trains".

Its benefits over the current system used in cars such as the Nexo include "enhanced performance and durability at an affordable price in a lighter architecture with enhanced energy density".

Although it is a global operation, the initial focus of development under HTWO will be centred on markets such as China, Korea, the US and Europe. The brand will also be engaged in wider activities, including "accelerating development of a hydrogen society" - likely a reference to the widely acknowledged lack of refuelling infrastructure across these markets.

Hyundai has been one of the principal drivers of hydrogen propulsion in the car industry, introducing the world's first mass-production fuel cell car in the form of the iX35 FCEV. Since then, it has been among the first to launch a fully bespoke fuel cell model - the Nexo - alongside heavy duty trucks and buses.

