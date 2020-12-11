BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai steps up hydrogen fuel cell commitments
UP NEXT
Northumberland site secured for UK's first EV battery gigafactory

Hyundai steps up hydrogen fuel cell commitments

New HTWO brand will see development of next-gen fuel cell for "diversified line-up of hydrogen-powered vehicles"
News
2 mins read
11 December 2020

Hyundai Motor Group has launched a new brand dedicated to its burgeoning hydrogen fuel cell operations. 

Called 'HTWO', the new brand has been established to "help facilitate Hyundai's global fuel cell business and grow the hydrogen ecosystem". It will also see efforts to develop the brand's next-generation fuel cell system stepped up.

The forthcoming fuel cell system won't just be used in cars, with the Korean firm citing "various forms of mobility such as UAM [urban air mobility], automobiles, vessels and trains". 

Its benefits over the current system used in cars such as the Nexo include "enhanced performance and durability at an affordable price in a lighter architecture with enhanced energy density". 

Although it is a global operation, the initial focus of development under HTWO will be centred on markets such as China, Korea, the US and Europe. The brand will also be engaged in wider activities, including "accelerating development of a hydrogen society" - likely a reference to the widely acknowledged lack of refuelling infrastructure across these markets. 

Hyundai has been one of the principal drivers of hydrogen propulsion in the car industry, introducing the world's first mass-production fuel cell car in the form of the iX35 FCEV. Since then, it has been among the first to launch a fully bespoke fuel cell model - the Nexo - alongside heavy duty trucks and buses.

READ MORE

Hyundai Nexo 2020 review

Analysis: is there a place for hydrogen in motoring?

Full of gas: six weeks with a hydrogen-powered car

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen ID 4 2021 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 4 1st Max 2021 review
VW Arteon Shooting Brake 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line 2020 UK review
Roewe R ER6 2020 first drive review - hero front
R ER6 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV RHD 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech 2020 UK review
Citroen e C4 2020 LHD first drive review - hero front
Citroen e-C4 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Nexo 2019 road test review - hero front

Hyundai Nexo

How convincing is Hyundai’s hydrogen-fuelled bellwether for the future of driving?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen ID 4 2021 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 4 1st Max 2021 review
VW Arteon Shooting Brake 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R-Line 2020 UK review
Roewe R ER6 2020 first drive review - hero front
R ER6 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV RHD 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech 2020 UK review
Citroen e C4 2020 LHD first drive review - hero front
Citroen e-C4 2020 UK review

View all latest drives