BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Honda Insight returns as rakish electric hatchback
UP NEXT
Dacia Striker: new £25k petrol estate to be revealed next week

Honda Insight returns as rakish electric hatchback

Japan-only version of the Chinese-market eNS2 brings back the eco-coupé’s nameplate

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 March 2026

The Honda Insight has returned as an electric hatchback with 310 miles of range.

It is effectively a renamed version of the Chinese-market eNS2, built by Dongfeng. 

Although the new Insight is a considerably less radical prospect than the original hybrid coupé that was first launched in 1999, Honda said it reprised the name because the new car provides insight into the needs and trends of today’s market. 

It will initially be offered in Japan and plans for a wider launch have yet to be confirmed.

Techncial specifications for the Japanese market have yet to be announced, but Honda said its single front-mounted motor puts out 229lb ft and claims it will have “exciting, nimble” handling".

That torque output aligns with that quoted for the eNS2, suggesting the Insight also puts out 201bhp.

Inside, it follows the existing Honda e:Ny1 in almost completely eschewing physical buttons, with the climate controls – apart from the window demisters – moved to its centrally mounted 12.8in touchscreen.

Honda said the new Insight’s interior was designed to prioritise comfort, with a high driving position and reclining rear seats. It also has a built-in aroma diffuser, offering six different scents.

Given Honda has already invested in converting the Insight to right-hand drive for Japan, it is possible that it could be offered in the UK to bolster the brand's line-up of electric cars. That could prove crucial as, this year, 33% of every car firm's sales in the UK must be electric, under the government's ZEV mandate. That figure will ramp up in the coming years, hitting 80% by 2030, although there is flexibility in the mandate to assist companies making swingeing cuts to their fleets' CO2 outputs through more efficient combustion-engined cars. Honda benefits from this flexibility, as every car it currently sells in the UK has a hybrid powertrain.

Should Honda give the Insight the green light for a UK launch, it would not be the first Chinese-market car it offers here: that was the e:Ny1.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Omoda 7 review 2026 001
Omoda 7
Omoda 7
rs5wagondrift2
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Kia Ceed cars for sale

 Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,219
 Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,495
 Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,399
 Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi EcoDynamics 2 Sportswagon Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,295
 Kia CEED 1.6 CRDi ECO 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£9,049
 Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,498
 Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi 3 Sportswagon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,399
 Kia Ceed 1.4 SR7 Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,995
 Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi 2 Sportswagon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,000
View all 1098 cars

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 5 March 2026

Now there's a surprise, funny it looks just like all the other crossover SUV etc,there's not even a hint of the original,Bandwagon joining? No?

Latest Reviews

Omoda 7 review 2026 001
Omoda 7
Omoda 7
rs5wagondrift2
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05

View all car reviews