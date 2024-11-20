The government has said that it is committed to phasing out the sale of pure internal combustion engined vehicles by 2030, following a meeting between ministers and bosses from a number of leading car firms.

Representatives from a number of car firms, along with automotive and charging industry leaders, met with Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds today (Wednesday 20 November) for roundtable talks on the transition to electric vehicles and the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Officials from BMW, Ford, Nissan, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen all took part in the talks, along with representatives from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), charging industry body ChargeUK and the British Vehicle Leasing and Rental Association (BVRLA).

The ZEV mandate requires manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission cars each year, with stiff penalties for those who fail to achieve their targets. While there are a number of exemptions and the ability to pool or trade credits, in its simplest form firms this year must ensure that 22 per cent of their new car sales are zero-emission. That rises to 26 per cent next year, and ramps up further to 80 per cent by 2030.

Reports suggest that the car firms at the meeting were due to push the government to peg back the ZEV targets due to the struggle to hit them with the growth in demand for EVs slowing sharply in the last year.

But in a statement after the meeting the Department for Transport said: “Recognising the global challenges the industry has been facing, ministers underlined the Government’s commitment to working constructively and in close partnership with the sector as we support the transition to electric vehicles by 2030.”

The government has always said that the sale of certain hybrid vehicles, likely with significant zero-emission capability, can be sold between 2030 and 2035, although it has only said that specifics will be given “in due course”. The statement didn't specifically address the ZEV mandate, so it is possible that some changes could be made to it in response to industry concerns.

The government added that the UK has the fastest growth of zero-emission vehicle sales of any major European market, adding: “We’re providing more than £2.3 billion to support industry and consumers in making the switch, with 57 new public electric vehicle chargers added on average each day.”

Vicky Read, the head of ChargeUK, called the charging industry “a UK growth story”, adding that the progress made in the past 10 years “was acknowledged by the government” in the meeting.

Reed added: “Everyone is agreed that uncertainty is the enemy of the EV transition and threatens investment on all sides. We will study the forthcoming consultation closely and continue to make the case to retain what we already have – a strong ZEV mandate that works.”