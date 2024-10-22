Comply or die: car makers must stop selling cars to keep selling cars

Stellantis has throttled sales of combustion-engined cars in the UK in a bid to hit government-mandated sales targets for electric cars this year and avoid paying fines.

That's according to the company’s new head of Europe Jean-Philippe Imparato, who added that the strategy will continue until the end of this year.

The UK’s ZEV mandate, which imposes a minimum of 22% electric car sales on manufacturers this year, is becoming a template for what will happen across the European Union next year, when tightening rules on average CO2 levels will force car makers to sell more EVs.

“You have to be compliant.