Ford+: Radical growth plan to bring new EV platforms and software

Blue Oval to launch new EV architecture, universal software stack and innovative IonBoost compact batteries
Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 May 2021

Ford has announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms at its online Capital Markets Day, alongside a pledge to ramp up its connectivity capabilities and EV investment drive. 

The firm expects 40% of its global sales to be fully electric vehicles by 2030, and, under the new Ford+ strategy, has boosted its EV development spending to more than $30bn ($21.2bn) by 2025. This will fund the conception of a pair of new modular EV platforms, as well as an array of battery technologies that could reduce manufacturing costs, increase usability and minimise environmental impact. 

Crucial to the firm's renewed electrification push will be the introduction of a bespoke rear- and all-wheel-drive platform which, between now and 2030, will be used for a wide variety of vehicles in the active, commercial, pick up, rugged SUV and full-sized SUV segments. 

It will be joined by a larger architecture that will be used for vehicles in Ford's crucial full-sized pick up and commercial markets. Ford will, however, continue to use Volkswagen's MEB platform for mid-sized passenger cars in Europe from 2023, given its German strategic partner's relative strength in that segment.

Together, the two platforms will drastically reduce manufacturing costs, increase scalability and boost profit margins per vehicle; Ford anticipates it will be able to share 80% of vehicle components across its entire portfolio. 

The new platforms are part of a multi-billion, multi-year strategy to compete with General MotorsTesla and the Volkswagen Group in the global race for electrification. 

Ford has plans to launch at least nine electric cars and car-based SUVs and at least three electric trucks, vans and large SUVs.

Ford will also partner with Korean firm SK Innovation to form BlueOvalSK, a battery production outfit which will produce power units for Ford and Lincoln vehicles at two separate sites in North America.  

This story is being updated. 

